National Football League Craig Carton: Jets' Robert Saleh planned to change offensive play calling before firing Updated Oct. 9, 2024 3:24 p.m. ET

Why did the New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh after five games?

In a statement following Saleh's dismissal on Tuesday, team owner Woody Johnson said that the decision to fire Saleh and elevate defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach came because the Jets aren't where they should be given their "expectations."

That said, citing "a number of people with the Jets' organization," "Breakfast Ball" co-host Craig Carton reported on Wednesday that just before his firing, Saleh decided he was going to take away play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is a close confidant of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That decision came after a disappointing offensive performance in the team's Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.

While Hackett would retain his offensive coordinator title, those play-calling duties would have been handed off to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Todd Downing, according to SNY. Downing has previous play-calling experience as an offensive coordinator with the Raiders and Titans.

According to Carton, as Saleh's decision circulated in the building, "everything blew up."

Carton claims Johnson and Rodgers then spoke on the phone, with the owner asking the quarterback what his thoughts were on the change and Rodgers expressing that he didn't like it.

"Five minutes later, Robert Saleh gets fired," Carton said.

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, Rodgers flatly said that rumors regarding him having direct influence on Johnson's decision to fire Saleh were "patently false." Rodgers and Johnson have both publicly acknowledged that they spoke on the phone with each other late Monday, but each has denied that they spoke about Saleh.

Johnson, Ulbrich and Rodgers have all implied in public comments since Saleh's firing that changes could still be coming as it pertains to who calls offensive plays for the Jets going forward.

The Jets have scored a total of just 26 points in back-to-back losses to the Vikings and Denver Broncos over the past two weeks. Rodgers suffered a low-ankle sprain in Week 5 but isn't expected to miss time.

Hackett was Rodgers' offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21, with Rodgers winning his third and fourth NFL MVP honors in those final two seasons. After a failed stint as Broncos head coach in 2022, Hackett was hired to be New York's offensive coordinator in 2023, shortly before the team acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Packers.

New York is 2-3 but just one game behind the Buffalo Bills — who they host on Monday night in Week 6 to determine first place in the AFC East.

Were Jets wise to fire Robert Saleh?

In the Jets' first five games, Rodgers — who's in his first full season under center for the Jets after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1 of 2023 — has totaled 1,093 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, four interceptions and an 81.6 passer rating, while completing 61.0% of his passes. New York's offense has struggled as a whole, averaging just 206.2 passing yards (19th in the NFL), 80.4 rushing yards (last), 286.6 total yards (27th) and 18.6 points (25th) per game.

On the other hand, New York's defense has surrendered just 136.6 passing yards (second), 119.2 rushing yards (14th), 255.8 total yards (second) and 17.0 points (tied for fifth) per game. The Jets finished in the top five in total defense each of the past two seasons under Saleh, who was hired in 2021 after a successful stint as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.

The Jets have been frequently linked to a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver and three-time All-Pro Davante Adams, who requested a trade last week and was teammates with Rodgers on the Packers from 2014-21.

New York went 20-36 under Saleh from 2021-24.

