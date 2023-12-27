Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb calls lack of targets in Dolphins game 'very weird'
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has blossomed into a superstar pass-catcher worthy of the No. 88 that has been handed down from Dallas legends before him. That list includes Hall of Famer and "Undisputed" co-host Michael Irvin, who's a big fan of the current No. 88.
Lamb showed off his ability again Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, breaking free for a 49-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. That made it all the more glaring when he was hardly targeted again until the fourth quarter.
He still finished with six catches on 10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown. But that lack of targets later in the game was glaring as the Cowboys offense sputtered and Dallas lost to Miami 22-20 in a game with massive playoff implications.
"I feel like if I’m gonna be involved, keep me involved," Lamb said via the team's website. "It was weird, that second and third quarter. Very weird."
Lamb is still on pace to break Irvin's single-season Cowboys receiving yards record of 1,603, set during Dallas' last Super Bowl season in 1995. Lamb enters Saturday's matchup against the Detroit Lions just 179 yards shy of that total.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 17 odds; fishy Lions-Cowboys line
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ravens reign supreme; sorting tight wild-card field
-
9 things we learned in NFL Week 16: Browns' secret weapon; Bills' bumpy ride
2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Lamar Jackson is new MVP favorite; Brock Purdy falters
2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who's in, tiebreakers, clinching scenarios for Week 17
-
NFL 14-leg TD parlay hits on Christian McCaffrey score, bettor wins $489,383 on $5 bet
Aaron Rodgers didn't want Jets to activate him off IR, says he got 'overruled'
2023 Comeback Player of the Year odds: Joe Flacco making up ground
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 17 odds; fishy Lions-Cowboys line
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ravens reign supreme; sorting tight wild-card field
-
9 things we learned in NFL Week 16: Browns' secret weapon; Bills' bumpy ride
2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Lamar Jackson is new MVP favorite; Brock Purdy falters
2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who's in, tiebreakers, clinching scenarios for Week 17
-
NFL 14-leg TD parlay hits on Christian McCaffrey score, bettor wins $489,383 on $5 bet
Aaron Rodgers didn't want Jets to activate him off IR, says he got 'overruled'
2023 Comeback Player of the Year odds: Joe Flacco making up ground