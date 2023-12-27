National Football League Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb calls lack of targets in Dolphins game 'very weird' Published Dec. 27, 2023 5:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has blossomed into a superstar pass-catcher worthy of the No. 88 that has been handed down from Dallas legends before him. That list includes Hall of Famer and "Undisputed" co-host Michael Irvin, who's a big fan of the current No. 88.

Lamb showed off his ability again Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, breaking free for a 49-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. That made it all the more glaring when he was hardly targeted again until the fourth quarter.

He still finished with six catches on 10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown. But that lack of targets later in the game was glaring as the Cowboys offense sputtered and Dallas lost to Miami 22-20 in a game with massive playoff implications.

"I feel like if I’m gonna be involved, keep me involved," Lamb said via the team's website. "It was weird, that second and third quarter. Very weird."

Lamb is still on pace to break Irvin's single-season Cowboys receiving yards record of 1,603, set during Dallas' last Super Bowl season in 1995. Lamb enters Saturday's matchup against the Detroit Lions just 179 yards shy of that total.

