Cowboys will reportedly place LB Leighton Vander Esch on IR due to neck injury
Cowboys will reportedly place LB Leighton Vander Esch on IR due to neck injury

Published Oct. 9, 2023 5:43 p.m. ET

The Cowboys plan to place linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on injured reserve after he suffered a neck injury in Dallas' 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Vander Esch was a "candidate" to be placed on IR. The team will reportedly discuss signing a veteran to depth to a battered linebacker unit.

Vander Esch was hurt late in the blowout defeat and is the latest injury among several to hit the talented Cowboys defense. Dan Quinn's unit is already without Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered during a practice two weeks ago. 

Fellow cornerback C.J. Goodwin also suffered a shoulder injury and is an IR candidate along with Vander Esch, according to McCarthy. ESPN reported earlier Monday that Goodwin, primarily a special-teams player, would miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Cowboys' linebacker corps was already without rookie third-round pick and former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown after he tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Dallas will seemingly have to navigate at least the next four weeks without its star at that position while also coming off their worst loss of the season against a fellow NFC contender.

