National Football League Cowboys 'absolutely' want to sign Dak Prescott long term, Stephen Jones says Updated Feb. 27, 2024 3:36 p.m. ET

Dak Prescott has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, and team executive vice president Stephen Jones "absolutely" wants him to remain under center for the long haul.

"Our whole thing with Dak is him being a Cowboy, that’s all that’s on our mind," Jones said Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The long-time Dallas executive and son of team owner Jerry Jones also said that he values Prescott as the team's "leader."

Prescott, 30, is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

"He certainly does everything in his way to make everybody better and hold people accountable," Jones also said of Prescott. "He sets a high bar and a high standard."

Last season, Prescott totaled 4,516 passing yards, an NFL-high 36 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating, while completing a career-best 69.5% of his passes. He also ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns. As a whole, the Cowboys averaged 258.6 passing yards (third in the NFL), 112.9 rushing yards (14th), 371.6 total yards (fifth) and 29.9 points (first) per game.

The Cowboys are coming off their third consecutive 12-5 season and second NFC East title in three years. That said, they lost at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round.

Dallas owns a combined 73-41 regular-season record with Prescott as its starter, but the team is just 2-5 with him in postseason play.

Prescott is a three-time Pro Bowler who won 2016 NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors and was the recipient of the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

