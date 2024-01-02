National Football League Cowboys to host former OL La'el Collins, LB Damien Wilson for workouts Published Jan. 2, 2024 2:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cowboys are potentially welcoming back some familiar faces, as Dallas is reportedly hosting workouts Tuesday for former offensive lineman La'el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson, per ESPN.

Collins spent six seasons with the Cowboys, starting 71 games as part of one of the best offensive lines in football alongside Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. He signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension with Dallas in 2019, but he was sidelined with injuries for the entire 2020 season. He was also handed a five-game suspension in 2021 after missing multiple drug tests.

After being released prior to the 2022 season, Collins inked a three-year, $21 million dollar deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. He started 15 games with the Bengals last season, but suffered an ACL tear late in the year that kept him out of the playoffs for Cincinnati.

The 30-year-old was released in September and has not appeared in a game this season. The addition of Collins could potentially bolster the Cowboys' offensive line depth, as starting left guard Tyler Smith suffered a torn plantar fascia this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Wilson was a fourth-round pick in 2015, and started in 22 games for Dallas before playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers. Wilson could also fill a potential hole for the Cowboys, as they lost Leighton Vander Esch to a neck injury in October.

Dallas has leaned on Damone Clark and Markquese Bell, a converted safety, to handle the duties at linebacker.

