National Football League
Cowboys to host former OL La'el Collins, LB Damien Wilson for workouts
National Football League

Cowboys to host former OL La'el Collins, LB Damien Wilson for workouts

Published Jan. 2, 2024 2:20 p.m. ET

The Cowboys are potentially welcoming back some familiar faces, as Dallas is reportedly hosting workouts Tuesday for former offensive lineman La'el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson, per ESPN.

Collins spent six seasons with the Cowboys, starting 71 games as part of one of the best offensive lines in football alongside Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. He signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension with Dallas in 2019, but he was sidelined with injuries for the entire 2020 season. He was also handed a five-game suspension in 2021 after missing multiple drug tests. 

After being released prior to the 2022 season, Collins inked a three-year, $21 million dollar deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. He started 15 games with the Bengals last season, but suffered an ACL tear late in the year that kept him out of the playoffs for Cincinnati. 

The 30-year-old was released in September and has not appeared in a game this season. The addition of Collins could potentially bolster the Cowboys' offensive line depth, as starting left guard Tyler Smith suffered a torn plantar fascia this past weekend. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Wilson was a fourth-round pick in 2015, and started in 22 games for Dallas before playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers. Wilson could also fill a potential hole for the Cowboys, as they lost Leighton Vander Esch to a neck injury in October.

Dallas has leaned on Damone Clark and Markquese Bell, a converted safety, to handle the duties at linebacker. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes