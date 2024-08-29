National Football League Cowboys QB Dak Prescott sounds off on extension talks, Jerry Jones Published Aug. 29, 2024 6:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dak Prescott is still without a new contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys with a week left before the start of the NFL regular season.

Prescott, who has remained positive throughout the negotiations, had said the two sides were having "good conversations" but seemed a bit more skeptical on Thursday when asked about finalizing a deal by next weekend's kickoff, saying, "I think it says a lot if it is or isn't."

The veteran quarterback then went on to say that what owner Jerry Jones chooses to tell the media regarding their negotiations is not affecting his reality.

Jones has been very vocal throughout the preseason when asked about the ongoing contract talks between Prescott and teammates CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, but Prescott said he's tuned out all the chatter.

"I stopped, honestly, listening to things (Jerry Jones) says to the media a long time ago. It doesn't really hold weight with me," Prescott said, via The Athletic.

Earlier this week, the team re-signed Lamb to a four-year, $136 million contract extension which seemingly put the team back on the clock for a deal with Prescott before the season begins.

The longtime QB is entering the final year of the club-record $160 million, four-year deal he signed in 2021, but Jones, who also acts as the team's general manager, seems to be in no rush to re-sign the 31-year-old.

On Wednesday, Jones was asked by reporters if there was more he needed to see from the three-time Pro Bowler for a deal to be hammered out before the season begins, and he gave a vague reply.

"You could easily say, if you haven't seen it by now, you haven't seen it," Jones said. "I'm such a fan of Dak. And I appreciate all of the great things that we all know are there. And I appreciate his work ethic probably more than anything. I can't tell you how proud I am that we've got him this year to start this campaign."

"Dak's situation right now for me has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys."

The Cowboys will begin the 2024 season on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) against the Cleveland Browns in Tom Brady's broadcast debut.

