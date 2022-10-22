National Football League Cowboys, Prescott in must-win situation against Lions? 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Dak Prescott is expected to make his return to action Sunday after missing the last five games with a thumb injury. There might not be a better opponent for him to get back on track against, either.

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Detroit Lions, who have the seventh-worst passing defense and are last in total defense. The Lions have the league's worst scoring defense, too.

As the 4-2 Cowboys prepare to host the 1-4 Lions, Emmanuel Acho believes Sunday's game is a must-win game for Dallas.

"It is inexcusable for the Cowboys, who were 4-1 with Cooper Rush, to lose to the Lions," Acho said on Friday's "Speak." "It's inexcusable."

Dak Prescott returns to the Cowboys' lineup in Week 7 vs. Lions Emmanuel Acho said Dak Prescott is under immediate pressure to win Sunday upon returning to action.

The Cowboys under Rush won four times against a mixture of teams. They're the only team to beat the New York Giants thus far season, and they knocked off the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. They've also beaten the Washington Commanders and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by multiple scores.

Their lone loss with Rush at the helm came last week to the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

Rush was more serviceable than stellar, completing 57.7% of his passes for 1,020 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

While all these circumstances would appear to be in Prescott's favor, Joy Taylor questioned Acho why Sunday was a must-win game for the Cowboys.

"This is an NFL team. This is not college. They're not playing Panera Bread college," Taylor asked. "Shouldn't the opponent in this situation matter?"

That point apparently underscored Acho's.

"Yes, that's why we all said, ‘Bring Dak back against the Lions,'" Acho replied. " … We looked at the Lions as a team to take advantage of."

Nick is betting on Detroit to cover against Dallas Nick Wright explains why the Lions will cover the large spread in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Detroit certainly hasn't been impressive on defense to start the season. In addition to being ranked No. 32 in pass defense, the Lions have also let some unspectacular quarterbacks light them up.

Geno Smith threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns with a 132.6 passer rating in a 48-45 win for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Carson Wentz threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions in Week 2. Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe completed 81% of his passes for 188 yards and a touchdown with a 100 passer rating in his first NFL start in Week 5.

But the Lions also have one of the league's better offenses. Even after getting shutout by the Patriots in Week 5, Detroit ranks third in scoring and second in overall offense. That led Acho to change his stance a little bit.

"I think Dak needs to look better than the Cowboys need to play," Acho said.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more