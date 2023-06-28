Dallas Cowboys Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and DC Dan Quinn add boxing to offseason program Published Jun. 28, 2023 1:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons has incorporated boxing into his offseason training regimen and has encouraged teammates to join in, including defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Most recently, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was spotted joining Parsons in his boxing sessions, with the DC displaying a hands-on approach to building camaraderie and improving the unit.

Under Quinn's guidance last year, the Cowboys defense led the league with 33 takeaways, was fifth in PPG allowed (20.1) and was third-best in the NFL against the pass and fifth-best against the run.

In 2022, the 24-year-old Parsons recorded 13.5 sacks, building on his rookie year performance of 13.0. Earlier this month, he said he's looking to make an even bigger impact in 2023.

"I'm kinda off the sack wave," Parsons said. "I'm onto the impact wave. You see Aaron Donald . He can have 12 sacks, but the impact he makes is so dominant. You can tell. I really just want to be dominant."

Parsons already has an explosive first step and speed coming off the line. He said boxing will help him get better with his hands to battle 300-plus pound offensive linemen.

"I got tired of people punching me in my face," he told reporters earlier this month. "I’m a smaller end, and these guys are long. Just learning how to keep my hands up, knocking it down, defending my chest, defending my face, and just being smooth."

Parsons is also focusing on adding weight during the offseason, aiming to play around the 252-pound mark compared to his previous weight of 245 pounds.

"It's gonna be a really cool year," he said. "I'm probably gonna play like eight positions this year. … Anything that's in that front seven and some coverage. I'm telling you I'm gonna do it all. It's gonna be a year to remember for sure."

After working out with Parsons, Quinn is in total agreement.

"There was a few times DQ said, 'Hold on,'" Parsons said. "And then afterwards he said, 'You know what Micah, I'm trusting the process, you're going to have a hell of a year.'"

