National Football League
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy away from team with back injury
National Football League

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy away from team with back injury

Published May. 13, 2023 6:50 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys announced Saturday that head coach Mike McCarthy is away from the team's headquarters due to a back injury, which he had a procedure for earlier this week.

McCarthy's absence prevents him from being in-person for the Cowboys' rookie minicamp, but the head coach isn't expected to have a "long absence," ESPN reported. With that said, McCarthy has been able to communicate with the coaching staff and players virtually through Zoom.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said that McCarthy has still been able to effectively communicate remotely.

"It's easy because Mike is always so clear and, 'hey, this is what we're going to do,' so we had a real vision for what we wanted to get accomplished this weekend with these guys," Quinn said. "It's mainly just taking those first steps and I think Mike would agree, let's not miss one step of their development and see what we have and how we communicate and testing them and seeing where we are at. And then we'll begin with Mike and everybody else here this week of merging everybody together. 

"So if there was a time to miss for him, there's never a time he would feel comfortable, but we all know we got his back, and we'll get him back soon."

Dallas is coming off a 12-5 season, which saw it reach the NFC divisional round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers

Across McCarthy's three seasons as head coach, the Cowboys are 30-20 in the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs. He was previously the head coach of the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons (2006-18), winning Super Bowl XLV.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 USFL odds Week 5: Betting lines, spreads, results

2023 USFL odds Week 5: Betting lines, spreads, results

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes