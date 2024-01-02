National Football League Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on head-coaching buzz: 'It's important to know how to compartmentalize' Published Jan. 2, 2024 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will almost certainly garner plenty of interest from teams seeking to fill a head-coaching vacancy for next season.

However, with the Cowboys vying for an NFC East title as they face the Washington Commanders on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), coupled with their hopes of a lengthy playoff run, Quinn's focus is on his current team.

Should the Cowboys feel proud after beating the Lions?

"I think it's important to know how to compartmentalize," Quinn said Monday, via the team's official website. "Fortunately for me, in that space, any preparation you would do on that is done over the summertime. If and when that time gets called, I would certainly be ready to discuss that at a moment's notice. It's pretty easy these days to compartmentalize. Quite honestly, the guys that I'm able to coach are a big reason why I wanted to be back here, so I'm not gonna let that moment miss one second."

Quinn pulled his name out of the running during the previous two coaching cycles in order to return to Dallas, but he is still expected to be among the top candidates during the 2024 process.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't want to see anybody else coaching these guys, and there was unfinished business in my mind," Quinn said. "That was a big reason for me knowing that I had unfinished business with them, and I wanted to see that through as much as I could. I absolutely feel that way again. It's easy to compartmentalize when you stay here now. I live my life in that space anyway, so it's not as complicated as you might think."

If the Cowboys are able to find success in the playoffs, then Quinn's stock as an NFL head coach will only continue to rise.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share