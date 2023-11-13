National Football League Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb says he's the best wide receiver in the NFL Published Nov. 13, 2023 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is in the midst of the best stretch of his NFL career, and he's not lacking for confidence.

Lamb recorded his fourth straight 100-yard game and third straight of 150 yards or more in Dallas' 49-17 blowout win over the New York Giants. On Sunday, he had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown (while also scoring a rushing touchdown on a 14-yard jet sweep) in the dominant victory.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb shine in Cowboys' dominant win vs. Giants

It's the first time since at least 1970 that a receiver has recorded three straight games of at least 10 receptions and 150 yards. Afterward, Lamb had a message for anyone diminishing his accomplishments.

"I'm the top receiver in this game," Lamb said, via Cowboys.com. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamb also has some strong backers among the Cowboys wide receiver legends who wore the historic No. 88 that he now wears. Dez Bryant has constantly extolled Lamb and has called out the current star's detractors on social media, while Michael Irvin continued to heap praise on Lamb during Monday's episode of "Undisputed," calling him the focal point of the Dallas offense.

"When it's one-on-one, [Dak Prescott should] throw the ball to 88," Irvin said. "He's the point man for this whole offense. It's not the running game, it's CeeDee Lamb. I like that they even put him in the running game yesterday, because they're saying, ‘I'm still gonna put the football in my best guy's hands some kind of way. Even when you double- or triple-team him, I'm going to pitch him some of these easy passes or easy plays to keep his head in the game.'"

Irvin compared Lamb to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, whom many think is the best wide receiver in the game. Lamb is third among all NFL receivers in total receiving yards this season with 975, trailing Hill and A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Irvin said that Lamb is not only cementing himself in the upper echelon of current NFL receivers but also among all-time Cowboys wideouts.

Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin react to Cowboys crushing Giants

Lamb's 617 receiving yards over the past four games are the most by a Cowboy in a four-game stretch since at least 1970, per NFL Media. He also became just the second Cowboys wideout to record more than 900 receiving yards in the first nine games of a season — joining none other than Irvin.

With eight games left on the Cowboys' schedule, Lamb is on pace to break Irvin's single-season franchise record of 1,603 receiving yards, set in 1995. Irvin, for his part, would not mind that one bit.

"I love when 88 breaks 88's records," Irvin said.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share