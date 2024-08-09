National Football League Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb laughs off Jerry Jones no 'urgency' contract remark Published Aug. 9, 2024 11:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed that he doesn't feel "any urgency" to get a contract extension done with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, according to The Athletic.

Well, the player that Jones was talking about found humor in the owner's honest remarks, with Lamb quoting a post about the comments on X with "lol."

Lamb is entering the final season of his rookie deal and has been holding out for an extension.

Last season, Lamb totaled an NFL-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning All-Pro honors. He has registered 1,100-plus receiving yards in each of the past three seasons and 100-plus receptions in each of the past two seasons, averaging nine touchdowns per season over that three-year span.

Several receivers have inked extensions with their respective teams this offseason. Most notably, Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million deal ($35 million average annual salary) with the Minnesota Vikings, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Elsewhere, A.J. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million deal ($32 million AAS) with the Philadelphia Eagles and Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a four-year, $120 million deal ($30 million AAS) with the Detroit Lions.

Lamb is one of three prominent Dallas players who are seeking new deals or poised to command one in the near future. Three-time Pro Bowler and quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker and two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons are the other two Cowboy stars looking to ink new contracts.

Prescott is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal, but the two sides are reportedly unlikely to agree to a new deal before the 2024 regular season. Entering his fourth NFL season, Parsons is now extension-eligible.

