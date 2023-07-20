National Football League
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs on his 87 Madden rating: 'Throw game away'
Published Jul. 20, 2023 4:48 p.m. ET

Include Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs among the NFL players who disapprove of their Madden rating.

Diggs is rated an 87 in Madden NFL 24, just outside the top 10 among cornerbacks in the game. He took to Twitter Thursday to express his displeasure on not being ranked higher at his position, tweeting "Throw your whole game away."

Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Patrick Surtain II, Sauce Gardner, Marlon Humphrey, Darius Slay, Stephon Gilmore, Marshawn Lattimore, Tre'Davious White and Denzel Ward are the top 10 cornerbacks in Madden NFL 24.

Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler who has earned one All-Pro honor and was the league's 2021 Most Improved Player after he hauled in an astonishing 11 interceptions, two of which he ran back for touchdowns. 

Last season, he had three interceptions and 14 passes defensed while starting every game for the Cowboys. Overall, the Dallas defense surrendered just 200.9 passing yards (eighth in NFL) and 20.1 points (fifth) per game. It also surrendered just 16.5 points per game across the team's two NFC playoff games.

The Cowboys selected Diggs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

