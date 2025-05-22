Cowboys CB Kaiir Elam: 'The energy here is something I've never been a part of'
Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam was one of a handful of players whom the Dallas Cowboys added in trades this offseason (wide receiver George Pickens and quarterback Joe Milton were among the team's other acquisitions), and the 2022 first-round draft pick feels "blessed" to be in Dallas.
"I feel like the energy here [in Dallas] is something I've never been a part of," Elam said, according to the Cowboys' team website. "I love the enthusiasm, and also I would just say the energy from the coaching staff, they actually make you feel like they care, and that's something that's very exciting."
Dallas acquired Elam in March, sending Buffalo the No. 170 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a 2026 seventh-rounder for the cornerback and a 2025 sixth-rounder.
Elam had bounced in and out of Buffalo's lineup over his three years with the franchise, partially due to an ankle injury and occasionally due to performance. Last season, Elam totaled two passes defended, one fumble recovery and 26 combined tackles in 13 regular-season games.
That said, Elam ranked 18th among cornerbacks in pass-rush grade (76.6), 35th in run-defense grade (75.6), 47th in overall grade (70.2) and 69th in coverage grade (67.0), according to Pro Football Focus. He also had two interceptions in his 2022 rookie campaign.
As for the adjustment to playing for Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Elam said that it has been "a pretty smooth transition."
"All aspects of the game, just playing the game before the game is even played. Being able to eliminate routes and also expect what's coming so you don't have to play with your full athleticism, you can play with your mind first," Elam said about what he has picked up on mentally since joining the Cowboys.
Eberflus is in his first season as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator after being the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2022-24; Dallas moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy after a 7-10 season in favor of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who hired Eberflus to be his defensive coordinator.
Elam joins a Cowboys cornerback room that includes two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, who had nine interceptions and five pick-sixes in 2023, among others. Their defense surrendered 218.1 passing yards per game last season, which was 17th in the NFL.
