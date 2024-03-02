National Football League Cowboys All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith to become free agent, unlikely to return to Dallas Updated Mar. 2, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith will become a free agent and is unlikely to return to Dallas next season, according to an NFL Media report on Saturday.

Smith, a two-time All-Pro player and eight-time Pro Bowler, has proved to be one of the league's best blindside protectors throughout his 13-year tenure in Dallas. He will likely be highly coveted on the free-agent market.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman struggled with injuries that caused him to miss multiple games last season, during a year in which quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked the most times in his career since 2018 (39).

Dallas selected Smith with the No. 9 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC.

