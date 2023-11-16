National Football League
Courtland Sutton posts 'Russell Wilson Apology Form' after defeating Bills
National Football League

Courtland Sutton posts 'Russell Wilson Apology Form' after defeating Bills

Published Nov. 16, 2023 3:41 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will no longer tolerate disrespect toward his quarterback.

Russell Wilson has received scrutiny from fans and analysts alike since experiencing a tumultuous first season with Denver last year. However, after defeating Buffalo on Monday, Sutton believes apologies are in order for the veteran signal-caller. 

Sutton posted a "Russell Wilson Apology Form" on Instagram after the game, which poked fun at those who have partaken in bashing Wilson's abilities.

Nonetheless, former Super Bowl champion WR Greg Jennings isn't ready to give Wilson his flowers quite yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No, not yet." Jennings said on Friday's "The Carton Show" when asked if Wilson is owed an apology. "[The Broncos] are 4-5 and on a winning-streak … but the reality of it is, they're still at the bottom of their division."

Jennings, who picked Denver as a potential Super Bowl contender coming into this season, believes the team must crawl themselves out of last-place in the AFC West and be established as a strong wild-card threat before apologies are due.

Craig Carton agreed with Jennings' sentiment, but he also emphasized the need for Wilson to further prove himself. 

"Russell Wilson threw the ball 29 times [yet] didn't [compile] 200 yards [passing]," Carton said in reference to Monday's 24-22 victory. "Why am I apologizing for my criticism of Russell Wilson, who is a franchise quarterback and on the border-line of Hall of Fame, [when] he threw for [about] 180 yards? … He stinks." 

Through Week 10, Wilson has recorded 18 total touchdowns, which has already surpassed the 16 touchdowns he compiled in 15 games last season. Still, Wilson has yet to recreate the dominance he displayed during his successful run with Seattle during which he won a Lombardi Trophy for the team that drafted him out of Wisconsin in 2012.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Denver Broncos

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Vikings' Danielle Hunter isn't getting the buzz he deserves as a real DPOY candidate

Vikings' Danielle Hunter isn't getting the buzz he deserves as a real DPOY candidate

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes