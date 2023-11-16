National Football League Courtland Sutton posts 'Russell Wilson Apology Form' after defeating Bills Published Nov. 16, 2023 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will no longer tolerate disrespect toward his quarterback.

Russell Wilson has received scrutiny from fans and analysts alike since experiencing a tumultuous first season with Denver last year. However, after defeating Buffalo on Monday, Sutton believes apologies are in order for the veteran signal-caller.

Sutton posted a "Russell Wilson Apology Form" on Instagram after the game, which poked fun at those who have partaken in bashing Wilson's abilities.

Nonetheless, former Super Bowl champion WR Greg Jennings isn't ready to give Wilson his flowers quite yet.

"No, not yet." Jennings said on Friday's "The Carton Show" when asked if Wilson is owed an apology. "[The Broncos] are 4-5 and on a winning-streak … but the reality of it is, they're still at the bottom of their division."

Jennings, who picked Denver as a potential Super Bowl contender coming into this season, believes the team must crawl themselves out of last-place in the AFC West and be established as a strong wild-card threat before apologies are due.

Craig Carton agreed with Jennings' sentiment, but he also emphasized the need for Wilson to further prove himself.

"Russell Wilson threw the ball 29 times [yet] didn't [compile] 200 yards [passing]," Carton said in reference to Monday's 24-22 victory. "Why am I apologizing for my criticism of Russell Wilson, who is a franchise quarterback and on the border-line of Hall of Fame, [when] he threw for [about] 180 yards? … He stinks."

Through Week 10, Wilson has recorded 18 total touchdowns, which has already surpassed the 16 touchdowns he compiled in 15 games last season. Still, Wilson has yet to recreate the dominance he displayed during his successful run with Seattle during which he won a Lombardi Trophy for the team that drafted him out of Wisconsin in 2012.

