National Football League
Could Kansas City Chiefs miss playoffs this upcoming season? Could Kansas City Chiefs miss playoffs this upcoming season?
National Football League

Could Kansas City Chiefs miss playoffs this upcoming season?

1 hour ago

Next season's version of the Kansas City Chiefs will not be the same one fans saw competing in the AFC Championship Game in January.

Just months after losing the AFC title to the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City has seen its roster shift right from underneath it.

Center Austin Blythe, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and most recently superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, have all departed, while All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is currently visiting with a number of teams as he evaluates his own NFL future as a free agent.

One man who isn't going anywhere is Patrick Mahomes, whose long-term residency remains in Kansas City for the foreseeable future after he signed a 10-year, $450 million deal with the squad in 2021.

And though Mahomes himself has proven to be a consistent fixture amongst the league's top signal-callers, Hill's absence — along with K.C.'s other losses — has some worried about their durability as the new league year gets underway.

Kevin Wildes is one of those cynics. The "First Things First" cohost believes that making the postseason will be an uphill battle for the Chiefs without the presence of Hill in their lineup.

"Every other team in the AFC West got better, and the Chiefs got worse," Wildes said Tuesday.

"The Broncos, Raiders with Davante Adams, Chargers with J.C. Jackson, the Jaguars, who spent 100s of millions of dollars signing guys got better. Titans get Derrick Henry back, and the Super Bowl champs [Rams] just got better with Bobby Wagner. And the Bills got better, they signed Von Miller. I had a question mark on the Texans, the Colts got better, no more Carson Wentz, and the 49ers are usually pretty good. The Bengals just shored up their offensive line, so they'll be great."

The Chiefs will face just five teams that finished below .500 last season, and two of those tilts will be against the Broncos, who went 7-10 but acquired Russell Wilson this offseason.

In addition, Hill's loss, in particular, is a huge blow for K.C. 

Since entering the league, the slippery speedster was second on the squad in target percentage (20.6%) and receptions (20.3%). He also led the squad in receiving TDs percentage (27.7%) and receptions (20.3%), while finishing first in receptions (111) and yards (1,239).

Still, naturally, Nick Wright wasn't on board with Wildes' take in the slightest.

"This schedule is incredibly difficult, but everyone in the AFC West has the same schedule except for three games. The difference is, those teams have to play the Chiefs, the favorites in the AFC West this year."

Mahomes and Chiefs face toughest schedule of 2022

Mahomes and Chiefs face toughest schedule of 2022
With roster turnovers, including the loss of Tyreek Hill, and their challenging schedule, Nick Wright decides whether or not it's on the board for Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to miss the playoffs this season.

The Chiefs will likely remain the AFC West favorites, despite their roster subtractions. 

But it appears it will be up to Mahomes to keep the favoritism going.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds: 3 NFL MVP futures bets to make now
National Football League

NFL odds: 3 NFL MVP futures bets to make now

21 mins ago
Daryl Johnston concerned about Cowboys following offseason exits
National Football League

Daryl Johnston concerned about Cowboys following offseason exits

40 mins ago
Herd Hierarchy: Bills, Rams and Colin's top 10 teams after free agency
National Football League

Herd Hierarchy: Bills, Rams and Colin's top 10 teams after free agency

2 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft: Ranking the top five quarterback prospects
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking the top five quarterback prospects

11 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers has his money, but at what cost to the Packers?
Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has his money, but at what cost to the Packers?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes