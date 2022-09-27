National Football League Could Cooper Rush's play cause Cowboys QB controversy? 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in.

Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night.

The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win over the previously unbeaten Giants. Rush didn't have the most eye-popping stats (21-of-31, 215 yards, one touchdown), but he led Dallas to a 17-point second half to win his second straight start and move to 3-0 in his career.

Prescott said prior to Monday's game that he could return as early as Week 4 after suffering an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand in Week 1. Skip Bayless wants the Cowboys to think it over though after Rush's performance through the last two games.

"Trust me on this, the Dallas Cowboys on a scale of 1-10 on a quarterback controversy are at a nine right now," Bayless said on Tuesday's "Undisputed." "The reason being, you need to eye test – your eyes are telling you the truth. You're saying they're lying to you, but they're telling you the truth. You've now watched Cooper Rush operate this offense at a very high level through three games on very tough, tough stages.

"He's way better than Andy Dalton ever thought about being as a backup quarterback. He's obviously better than Ben DiNucci or Garrett Gilbert. He's actually operating this offense, according to my eye test, at a higher level – a more consistent and efficient level – than Dak has been operating it for a couple of years now."

Cooper Rush leads the Cowboys to win over the Giants Skip Bayless is HYPED over Cooper Rush leading his Dallas Cowboys' to a big win against NFC East rival New York Giants.

While Rush's numbers on Monday weren't spectacular, Bayless graded Rush's performance on Monday on a curve and thought he played well. The Giants' defense allowed just 36 points through the first two games. Not only were the Cowboys able to get five scoring drives, Rush avoided getting sacked against Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's blitz-heavy operation.

The way Rush and the Cowboys' offensive line stood up against the constant pressure impressed Bayless.

"Wink Martindale's goal last night was to make him a dear in the headlights – light him up," Bayless said. "All night long, the ‘Big Red Rocket’ looked like a bear in the headlights to me. I know what it feels like for those quarterbacks to stand against free rushers on almost every play and get hit right in the mouth. He stood strong play after throw after play after throws. He made so many big plays getting smashed in the face."

The Giants only recorded two quarterback hits on Rush, but the quarterback stepped up in the clutch once again. With the game tied 13-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, Rush led the Cowboys on an 11-play, 89-yard drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in the back corner of the end zone.

It marks the second straight week that Rush has led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive. In Week 2, Rush completed three passes for 30 yards in the final 57 seconds to set Brett Maher up for the game-winning field goal that lifted Dallas over the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17.

In his one start in 2021, Rush also threw a game-winning touchdown pass to lift the Cowboys over the Minnesota Vikings in the final minute. Bayless remarked on how Rush's performance in the clutch has won him over.

"Cooper Rush is spectacularly special – special," Bayless said. "Cooper Rush is operating that offense at a higher level than I've ever seen Dak Prescott operate it – efficiently, effectively. I told you, he plays with a fearless poise and command of that offense. He's been in it for six years. He's 28 years of age. He's not some raw rookie being thrown into the fire."

Prescott had his stitches removed Monday just two weeks after having surgery and while he didn't rule out a Week 4 return against the Commanders, he's targeting to return by Week 5 against the Rams.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.