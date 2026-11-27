The New York Giants will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Colts vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 29.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Giants @ Colts Odds

Moneyline

Giants: -290

Colts: +238

Spread

Giants -6: -108

Colts +6: -112

Over/Under

Over 41.5: -102

Under 41.5: -118

Giants @ Colts Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Giants (6-3-1) have six wins through 10 games, matching their combined win total through 10 games over the previous three seasons.

The Colts enter Week 12 with an NFL-worst minus-12 turnover margin and haven’t won the turnover battle in 16 straight games. Those giveaways could set up short fields for the Giants.

Malik Nabers has caught five-plus passes in eight straight games, the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. His 65 receptions rank eighth in the league.

Isaiah Likely is tied for the NFL lead among tight ends with seven touchdown catches and ranks third at the position with 610 receiving yards.

Anthony Richardson Sr. gives the Colts a scoring threat on the ground in his first start since Week 16 of 2024. His 10 rushing touchdowns through 15 career starts rank fourth among quarterbacks since 1950.

The Pick: Over 41.5

How to Watch Colts vs. Giants