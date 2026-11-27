National Football League
National Football League
Colts vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 12
Updated Nov. 27, 2026 1:51 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The New York Giants will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Colts vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 29.
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Moneyline
- Giants: -290
- Colts: +238
Spread
- Giants -6: -108
- Colts +6: -112
Over/Under
- Over 41.5: -102
- Under 41.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Giants (6-3-1) have six wins through 10 games, matching their combined win total through 10 games over the previous three seasons.
- The Colts enter Week 12 with an NFL-worst minus-12 turnover margin and haven’t won the turnover battle in 16 straight games. Those giveaways could set up short fields for the Giants.
- Malik Nabers has caught five-plus passes in eight straight games, the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. His 65 receptions rank eighth in the league.
- Isaiah Likely is tied for the NFL lead among tight ends with seven touchdown catches and ranks third at the position with 610 receiving yards.
- Anthony Richardson Sr. gives the Colts a scoring threat on the ground in his first start since Week 16 of 2024. His 10 rushing touchdowns through 15 career starts rank fourth among quarterbacks since 1950.
How to Watch Colts vs. Giants
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
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