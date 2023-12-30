National Football League Colts TE Drew Ogletree faces domestic violence charges Updated Dec. 30, 2023 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly "body slammed" a female victim earlier in the week, according to court records.

The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to Indiana state court records. Both are felonies.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday in Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis, according to the records.

Officers with the Avon Police Department who responded Tuesday to the reported domestic disturbance found a female victim in pain and unable to move, and she was taken to a local hospital to have her injuries assessed, according to a probable cause affidavit, The Indianapolis Star reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim said a fight began when she looked at Ogletree’s phone and discovered that he was cheating on her, according to the affidavit.

Accounts provided by both the female and Ogletree indicate that she attempted to "smack" Ogletree, but did not hit him. She told police that Ogletree "body slammed" her to the ground, while Ogletree told officers he pushed the victim to the ground.

Ogletree remained held without bond Saturday at the Hendricks County Jail pending a Tuesday court hearing, said Deputy Mark Grace.

Messages seeking comment on the charges were left Saturday by The Associated Press for an attorney listed for Ogletree in court records.

The Colts in a statement said the team knows about the arrest.

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree," the statement said. "The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The court also issued a no-contact order.

How Shane Steichen's coaching style has positively impacted Colts

Ogletree was the Colts' sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State in the 2022 draft. He has nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season for the 8-7 Colts, who are chasing a playoff spot. The team plays at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Indianapolis Colts Andrew Ogletree

share