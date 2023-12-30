National Football League
Colts TE Drew Ogletree faces domestic violence charges
National Football League

Colts TE Drew Ogletree faces domestic violence charges

Updated Dec. 30, 2023 3:35 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly "body slammed" a female victim earlier in the week, according to court records.

The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to Indiana state court records. Both are felonies.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday in Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis, according to the records.

Officers with the Avon Police Department who responded Tuesday to the reported domestic disturbance found a female victim in pain and unable to move, and she was taken to a local hospital to have her injuries assessed, according to a probable cause affidavit, The Indianapolis Star reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim said a fight began when she looked at Ogletree’s phone and discovered that he was cheating on her, according to the affidavit.

Accounts provided by both the female and Ogletree indicate that she attempted to "smack" Ogletree, but did not hit him. She told police that Ogletree "body slammed" her to the ground, while Ogletree told officers he pushed the victim to the ground.

Ogletree remained held without bond Saturday at the Hendricks County Jail pending a Tuesday court hearing, said Deputy Mark Grace.

Messages seeking comment on the charges were left Saturday by The Associated Press for an attorney listed for Ogletree in court records.

The Colts in a statement said the team knows about the arrest.

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree," the statement said. "The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The court also issued a no-contact order.

How Shane Steichen's coaching style has positively impacted Colts

How Shane Steichen's coaching style has positively impacted Colts

Ogletree was the Colts' sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State in the 2022 draft. He has nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season for the 8-7 Colts, who are chasing a playoff spot. The team plays at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts
Andrew Ogletree
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Russell Wilson: Broncos threatened to bench me after Chiefs win if I didn't amend contract

Russell Wilson: Broncos threatened to bench me after Chiefs win if I didn't amend contract

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes