National Football League Colts QB Richardson ruled out for rest of game; being evaluated for concussion Updated Sep. 17, 2023 2:34 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was taken to the locker room early in the second quarter Sunday against the Houston Texans and has been ruled out with a concussion, according to the team.

Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room.

It was unclear when he was injured, but he left after a series in which he didn't appear to take any big hits.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was 6 of 10 for 56 yards passing. His touchdown runs were for 18 and 15 yards.

He was replaced by Gardner Minshew.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

