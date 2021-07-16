National Football League Colin Cowherd's 2021 NFC predictions: Cowboys, 49ers sneak into wild-card spots 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The prediction engine for the 2021 NFL season is humming along.

On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd already did a breakdown of the AFC and how that conference will shake out.

Now, it's on to the NFC, which Cowherd said he thinks is "really hard."

How does he see the conference shaping up? Below are his predicted regular-season records for each team, along with his thoughts on the teams and FOX Bet's odds to win the division:

NFC EAST

On the Washington Football Team: "Washington has the best coach and easily the best defense. I'll pick them to win the division. I do worry that Ryan Fitzpatrick ... will play them out of wins."

On the Dallas Cowboys: "Dallas is going to be a playoff team, to me, at 9-8. If you look at their schedule, with the exception of a game against Tampa Bay early, I don't believe they play another playoff team until Week 11."

On the New York Giants: "I trust Dak Prescott taking care of the football more than I do turnover-prone Daniel Jones taking care of the football. Now, the Giants have a much better defense than Dallas."

On the Philadelphia Eagles: "The Eagles may have the worst quarterback-coaching combo in the league. We don't know, but I don't trust Nick Sirianni. It's a rebuilding mess."

Odds to win the NFC East: Cowboys +110, Washington +260, Giants +450, Eagles +500

NFC NORTH

On the Green Bay Packers: "Packers at 10-7 win it. I have pulled back, for obvious reasons. This is the year of simmering resentment in Green Bay, both from the front office and Aaron [Rodgers]."

On the Minnesota Vikings: "Minnesota ... fell apart physically last year. I love Mike Zimmer as a coach. They have a lot of big television games ... and you know how I feel about Kirk Cousins. He shrinks in those games, so I have them at 9-8."

On the Chicago Bears: "I believe Justin Fields will look very good in camp. He will pop athletically in the preseason, and they'll play him Week 1 or Week 2."

On the Detroit Lions: "The Lions? Not a fan of anything there. I am rooting for Jared Goff."

Odds to win the NFC North: Packers -162, Vikings +280, Bears +400, Lions +2000

NFC SOUTH

On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: "Tampa Bay is the clear favorite and my No. 1 seed. I do not, for a second, buy into this nonsense about 17-0. ... I think Bruce Arians will get veteran players weeks off, looser practices, lighter practice loads."

On the New Orleans Saints: "Basically, I'm betting on culture, their GM and their coach. I don't know who their quarterback is. I'd go with Jameis Winston."

On the Carolina Panthers: "Carolina is still in a rebuilding mode, at least defensively. Now, I do think Sam Darnold adds an athleticism ... they'll be a big-play offense. Darnold can make mistakes, but he can make plays."

On the Atlanta Falcons: "I like Arthur Smith. I thought he was a great coordinator. I have no idea if he's a head coach. This is still an egregiously bad defense."

Odds to win the NFC South: Buccaneers -182, Saints +300, Falcons +700, Panthers +900

NFC WEST

On the Los Angeles Rams: "Easily the best division in football. ... Los Angeles, with Matt Stafford, will be better in-division. So I have them winning the division."

On the Seattle Seahawks: "They've got some new pieces here. This is a team that wants to win a Super Bowl as well."

On the San Francisco 49ers: "The mystery team in the NFL at 9-8. Now, why would I say that? You know, I think they're capable of winning the Super Bowl. I do. But I've got to hedge my bet here. Jimmy Garoppolo's recent history is: He's not playing 17 games."

On the Arizona Cardinals: "I've got the Cardinals at 8-9, and I like them! I really do. But I think the division is ridiculous. ... Arizona is going to be the best 8-9 team in the NFL. I'll leave it at that."

Odds to win the NFC West: Rams +175, 49ers +200, Seahawks +280, Cardinals +550

For Cowherd's full breakdown, including what the NFC playoff field will look like, check out the video below:

Hear what Colin has to say about each NFC team, including who wins each division and which teams will make the playoffs in order from the Nos. 1 through 7 seeds.

