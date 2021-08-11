National Football League Success for Sam Darnold, drama for Packers make Colin Cowherd's NFL wish list 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 1 of the new NFL season is less than a month away.

And while plenty of folks have their respective teams to root for, Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" said he's looking to root for players or storylines in the coming months.

He has his eyes trained on the success of a trio of young quarterbacks while also rooting for drama to hit two traditional powers in the NFC.

"There are five situations and/or players that I'm rooting for this year," Cowherd said. "I want to see these things happen for a variety of reasons."

Here is his wish list:

For more up-to-date news on all things "The Herd," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

5. Aaron Rodgers to struggle in November

Cowherd's thoughts: "I want the [Green Bay] Packers to make the playoffs. It's good for FOX, and it's good for my company, and it's good for Joy [Taylor] and I. But I want to see him go on a little bit of a losing streak in November.

"... Thanksgiving ⁠— a little two-game losing streak. I want to watch the theater. They're not going to lose enough to miss the playoffs, but you can't tell me you don't kinda want to see what happens when they don't win. It'd be very interesting."

4. Philadelphia Eagles to implode

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't like meddling bosses. Doug Pederson arguably out-coached [Bill] Belichick in a Super Bowl, and they leaked stuff, and they treated him like garbage. ... A brutal situation.

"... This organization is meddling. They leak stuff, and I believe Doug Pederson is a good coach, and I believe Carson Wentz is a good quarterback."

3. Joe Burrow to stay healthy

Cowherd's thoughts: "I've never seen a young quarterback take a beating like Joe Burrow ⁠— 32 times he was sacked in 10 games. He was a crouton in a salad bowl being thrust side to side.

"... My concern is the organization, and I thought the [Cincinnati Bengals] let him down. If you're not rooting for Joe Burrow, you don't have a heart."

2. Justin Fields to succeed early

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's a great American city. It's a great sports city, and [the Chicago Bears] have never had a single quarterback in franchise history ⁠— I wish I was making this up ⁠— that has thrown for 4,000 yards.

"The last Bears quarterback that was named All-Pro: Johnny Lujack in 1950. I thought that was a disc jockey!"

1. Sam Darnold to flourish

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't want to see a 24-year-old get canceled when he was pressured in 42% of his throws last year. The [New York Jets] ownership, the coaching, none of it worked. He'll have a better O-line [with the Carolina Panthers]. He'll have real star players.

"No quarterback has played with fewer Pro Bowlers than Sam Darnold since he arrived."

For Cowherd's full breakdown of his wish list, check out the video below!

Hear why Colin Cowherd wants rookie QB Justin Fields to thrive with the Chicago Bears and why the Philadelphia Eagles are due for an implosion.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.