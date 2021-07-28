National Football League Colin Cowherd examines Mike Sando's quarterback tier rankings for 2021 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

To whom much is given, much is expected.

That statement holds true for NFL quarterbacks, considering the QB is often the highest-paid player on the team while simultaneously shouldering the most expectations when it comes to guiding a franchise to the promised land.

It could be argued that the position is as deep as it's ever been, with multiple future Hall of Famers and MVPs littered throughout the league.

And with that, on Wednesday, Mike Sando of The Athletic released his annual quarterback tier ranking ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

How It's Done

Sando's list is compiled based on feedback from coaches, executives and general managers around the NFL.

Said Colin Cowherd of the tier ranking on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd": "It's the one list every year, I have very few arguments with it every year. It's the most accurate by far."

Sando's Tier Definition

Each tier is clearly defined by Sando.

Tier 1 includes quarterbacks who can carry a team every week and is the reason their team wins.

Tier 2 includes quarterbacks who can carry their teams but not as consistently as the quarterbacks in Tier 1.

Tier 3 includes quarterbacks who are legitimate NFL starters but need a strong running game and/or defense to compete.

Tier 4 includes quarterbacks who are either unproven or veterans who might be best suited as a backup.

Colin's Tier Definitions

One of the few areas that Cowherd and Sando disagree is in the tier definitions.

Said Colin: "Tier 1 is I don't have to ever worry about the position. Tier 2 is I would take phone calls on my quarterback. Tier 3, I would make phone calls to replace my quarterback. And Tier 4, I got a major problem at quarterback.

"You gotta have a Tier 1 or 2 quarterback to win a Super Bowl."

Colin's Tier 1 Gripes

Though he has few arguments with the tiers, there are a few things that Cowherd would change himself, most notably moving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen into the top tier of quarterbacks.

Tier 1 of Sando's rankings featured a tie between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes as the top quarterback in the NFL, followed by Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson , in that order.

However, Cowherd believes Allen's winning pedigree warranted inclusion when compared to Watson.

"With no running game, [Allen] got his team to the AFC Championship. Last year, Deshaun Watson was 4-12. I would put Josh Allen in that group, but he graded as the top quarterback in Tier 2."

Allen enjoyed a breakout year in 2020, reaching career bests in completion percentage (69.2%), passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37).

In turn, he finished second in league MVP voting behind Rodgers.

Colin's Tier 2 Gripes

As for Tier 2, there are nine quarterbacks who make up that group, including 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott , as well as rising stars such as Kyler Murray , Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow.

But there is one more quarterback who deserves inclusion, according to Cowherd.

"My only disagreement with [Tier 2]: I would have Derek Carr in that list at the very bottom."

Carr was the highest-graded quarterback in Tier 3 of Sando's list, which also features quarterbacks who have made the playoffs and had success, such as Baker Mayfield, Ben Roethlisberger, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff.

And in Tier 4, there were quarterbacks such as Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, Tua Tagovailoa and Andy Dalton, each of whom has questions surrounding them coming into the 2021 season.

Regardless of the rankings going into the season, what each quarterback does on the field in 2021 will determine whether they should move up or down.

Until next year.

