Colin Cowherd's three keys to fixing the New England Patriots for 2021

Coming into next season, the New England Patriots are hoping to wipe their hands of their 7-9 campaign in 2020, their first losing season since 2002.

But in order for the Pats to re-establish themselves as contenders and make the playoffs one year removed from an 18-year postseason streak, there will have to be some new developments in New England.

And on Monday, Colin Cowherd offered three keys to ensure that Bill Belichick & Co. once again find sustained success for years to come.

"You could make three moves — all completely, utterly doable — and New England would absolutely be a playoff team."

Here we go.

1. Acquire Jimmy G

Colin's take: "We now [have] — I counted this morning — four rumors that San Francisco is not in love with Garoppolo. Four different stories have made Twitter with legitimate reporters. … Stuff gets out when somebody wants it out."

The New England Patriots, according to The Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard, hope to reunite with Jimmy Garoppolo after trading him to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick during the 2017 season.

After losing franchise legend Tom Brady in free agency ahead of the 2020 season, the Patriots signed Cam Newton. The 7-9 season and non-playoff appearance (the team's first since 2008) followed.

Not only is Garoppolo familiar with the franchise, but he is also proven as a starter, considering in his past four seasons with the Niners, he's posted a 22-8 record.

Garoppolo's first full season in San Francisco (2018) ended quickly after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3, but he returned fully healthy in 2019 to guide the 49ers to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance.

But the injury bug reared its ugly head once again last season, with Garoppolo missing six starts in 2020. In total, he has been sidelined for 33 games due to injury as a member of the Niners.

Despite the missed time, among quarterbacks who have started at least 30 games since 2017, Garoppolo ranks fourth in completion percentage (67.5) and second in yards per pass attempt (8.33).

2. Acquire Allen Robinson

Colin's take: "They have a ton of cap space. You go get wide receiver Allen Robinson from Chicago, a tremendous player."

With $72.6 million in cap space, the Patriots have money at their disposal to make offensive upgrades this offseason, and Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson could be the talent the club needs.

There are just eight players in the NFL with at least 250 catches, 3,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns the past three seasons, and Robinson is a member of that illustrious group, despite dealing with quarterback inconsistency in Chicago.

Also, in two of his three seasons in the Windy City, Robinson hit 1,000 receiving yards.

In 2020, he made 16 starts, catching a career-high 102 passes for 1,250 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

3. Draft Kyle Pitts

Colin's take: "And then you move up in the draft from the 15th spot – let’s say you gotta get to 8. You don’t have to get to 1-2-3-4-5-6, but if you can get to 7 and 8, you draft a tight end, Kyle Pitts. Tomorrow, I would say New England is a playoff team."

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts saw his draft stock soar after a productive 2020 season, in which he snagged 43 balls for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He tied for third in scoring among receivers in the nation.

Pitts would figure to instantly make an impact at the tight end position in New England after a disappointing two seasons following Rob Gronkowski’s departure.

The Patriots selected Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in the third round last year, but the duo had only five catches for 55 yards and a single touchdown in 2020.

At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Pitts could be a big-body, red-zone target for an offense that is looking to revitalize itself after posting the third-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL last season (180.6).

