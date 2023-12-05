National Football League Colin Cowherd: Kansas City Chiefs will represent AFC in Super Bowl Published Dec. 5, 2023 4:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In spite of Kansas City's 27-19 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night, Colin Cowherd continues to place his stakes on a Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs this season.

"I was watching [Trevor Lawrence's] injury last night," Cowherd said on Tuesday's episode of "The Herd." "My takeaway is: Kansas City is getting to the Super Bowl."

In the fourth quarter of Monday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game with a high right ankle sprain.

It's undetermined whether Lawrence will miss time due to the injury; nonetheless, his injury results in another compromised AFC-contending QB, as Joe Burrow has been sidelined with a season-ending wrist injury since Week 11.

"Now Joe Burrow is out, [who was an] obstacle, [and] Trevor Lawrence [is] out, [who was also] an obstacle," Cowherd said in reference to Kansas City's Super Bowl chances. "[Lawrence] will come back, probably, [but] won't be 100%, and Pittsburgh, Cleveland and [Indianapolis], [which are possible] wild-card teams, they all have backup quarterbacks."

"[As] for Miami, [the Chiefs] already beat them, and they don't do well against good teams that are physical. [As for] Baltimore, [I] love them, but Lamar Jackson has struggled in the playoffs, [and] that's indisputable."

According to Cowherd, this year's version of the Chiefs is reminiscent of Tom Brady's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as both teams experienced a plethora of offensive turbulence throughout the season but possessed talented defensive units.

The Buccaneers went on to win the Lombardi Trophy that season, with the assistance of some fortunate breaks in scheduling and without the presence of a dominant team in their conference.

Will the AFC playoffs go through Arrowhead?

Cowherd believes those same stars will align for the Chiefs, as they face an inconsistent Buffalo Bills team in Week 14, followed by matchups against career backup quarterbacks such as Bailey Zappe, Aidan O'Connell and Jake Browning.

"It's [been] sort of bumpy [with the Chiefs], and then [they will] start putting W, after W, after W," Colin said. "I think the Chiefs will win this weekend [against the Bills], my money [is] on the 8–4 Chiefs to win the AFC."

Keep an eye out for Kansas City during the homestretch of the NFL regular season.

