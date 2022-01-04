National Football League
Why Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is a lot like Kirk Cousins

21 mins ago

Dak Prescott isn't the man many NFL fans think he is, according to Colin Cowherd.

"The Herd" host had some blunt criticism for the Cowboys' QB1 after his lackluster performance in Dallas' 25-22 loss to Arizona Sunday. 

"A lot of people are saying he's in a slump," Cowherd said.

"Quarterbacks do have off years, because maybe they're beat up, or lose a left tackle, or there's a coaching/coordinator change. Aaron Rodgers in year two with Matt LaFleur was better than year one. But let's take four years with Dak Prescott. Is he just Kirk Cousins with more fans, and fewer haters?"

Cowherd pointed to a dip in Prescott's performance vs. non-NFC East foes as one of the fundamental reasons behind his claim.

"Against the NFC East, he's 16-2. It's easily the worst division in the league. He's 14-20 against everybody else. Against the NFC East, he's a Pro Bowler, he's got a 109 quarterback rating. Against everybody else, he's a guy, not terrible, but a B/B+ guy. The last four seasons, against teams with winning records, he's 8-17. That's just .500 or better, and the TD-INT ratio is insane against bad teams (41-24 vs. teams over .500; 52-9 vs. teams under .500)."

Colin Cowherd evaluates whether Dak is in a slump or if this is who he truly is by comparing him to Kirk Cousins.

Cowherd's takeaway: Prescott's not in a slump. He just is who he is.

"Is Kirk Cousins in a slump, or does he occasionally have really good Sundays, but against good teams, he just is what he is? That's where I am with Dak. Kirk Cousins is a B to B+ guy, Dak is a B to B+ guy. By the way, that's with good weapons, competent tight ends, star receivers, the No. 1 offensive line for some of those years, better-than-average running backs. Now they've got a good defense. So with four years of data, is it a slump, or is he just not a guy that can carry a team against good teams?"

Cowherd says it's the latter. 

