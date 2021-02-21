National Football League Buy, Sell, Hold: Colin Cowherd predicts the NFL offseason 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This NFL offseason has already been a wild ride.

Thankfully, Colin Cowherd is here to clear some things up with the newest edition of "Buy, Sell, Hold," in which he offers his thoughts on the moves NFL teams will make with certain star players this offseason.

Let's get to it.

Player: QB Ben Roethlisberger

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Proposition: Roethlisberger will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in 2021.

Colin's take: Buy

"He's a huge cap hit. They don't have anyone else. Dwayne Haskins is not the answer. They went 12-4. He's still widely popular with fans. ... I think you've sold your soul the last several years for him, but he'll be the starting quarterback."

Player: QB Sam Darnold

Team: New York Jets

Proposition: Darnold will start the season with the Jets.

Colin's take: Sell

"I think it's the smart thing to do. ... You can get two or three first-rounders for a Zach Wilson trade. No. 2, you could literally solve all your dilemmas by the second round. ... I think they are going to move off him and have a rookie quarterback go up against Belichick, Brian Flores and Sean McDermott the next couple years and go 0-6 in the division for the next couple years."

Player: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Team: Cleveland Browns

Proposition: OBJ will be traded this offseason.

Colin's take: Buy

"He's got the second-largest contract on the Browns, even though he's not the second-best player. And let's just be totally frank here: Baker Mayfield was better when [Beckham] got hurt. When Baker plays with Odell, he feels a need to force it to his star receiver, and Baker plays much better – like Dak Prescott always has – sprinkling the ball around the infield, having multiple targets with a strong running game."

Player: DE J.J. Watt

Team: Free agent

Proposition: J.J. Watt will be a Packer next season.

Colin's take: Hold

"Biggest concern is J.J. Watt is putting it out there. He's trying to create a bidding war. He's one of the few, if not the only, defensive players in the NFL with a brand – doesn't sound [like] he wants a pay cut. And the Packers historically don't go into bidding wars. In fact, right now, the Packers are not the favorite on the betting market to land him."

Player: QB Deshaun Watson

Team: Houston Texans

Proposition: Watson will play for the 49ers in 2021.

Colin's take: Sell

"I don't think it's a perfect fit. Kyle Shanahan system's is very run-centric. ... I still think the Niners run it back one more year with Jimmy Garoppolo. ... I just don't see Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch wanting to start over – four picks, give up multiple players. It just doesn't feel right to me."

Player: QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Proposition: Garoppolo will return to the Patriots.

Colin's take: Hold

"This is the only one that works. They don't have a plan at quarterback. Garoppolo knows the system. My concern is, he's 24-8 starting in the NFL, and outside of maybe Darnold, I do not believe Kyle Shanahan is going to go to a rookie quarterback. ... Niners have a Super Bowl roster. I don't see him going anywhere."

Player: QB Baker Mayfield

Team: Cleveland Browns

Proposition: The Browns will sign Mayfield to an extension this offseason.

Colin's take: Hold

"He just had his first winning season. The Browns had their first winning season since 2007. I still think they want to see more. ... And Baker has a little bit of an ego. ... I want to see how he reacts after success before I sign him up."

Player: QB Dak Prescott

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Proposition: Prescott will sign an extension with the Cowboys.

Colin's take: Buy

"Listen, they won just four of 11 games without him. They won the NFC East two of the four years he's been the guy. It's a numbers game at this point. ... They'll sign him."

Player: QB Derek Carr

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Proposition: Carr will be back with the Raiders in 2021.

Colin's take: Buy

"He's the only thing saving the Raiders. ... I think they are 8-8 because of Derek Carr. I think he's what's getting them to 8-8. I think with lesser quarterbacks, it's a 5-11 team."

Player: QB Cam Newton

Team: New England Patriots

Proposition: Newton will play for the Washington Football Team next season.

Colin's take: Sell

"That's an obvious sell. I mean, they took his backup. Ron Rivera, I don't think, was ever a fan. ... I'm not so sure New England is going to move off him. I still think Cam's a lean to New England."

Check out Colin's entire breakdown below:

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.