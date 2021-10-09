National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 Week 5 picks, including Bengals, Dolphins, Bills 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another week of NFL football means another heaping plate of Colin Cowherd's "Blazin' 5" fresh off the stove.

Cowherd enters the weekend slate on a mini-roll after correctly predicting the winner of Seahawks-Rams. On Friday, he gave five more picks for fans to watch.

Kicking off the action will be Panthers-Eagles (1 p.m. ET, FOX) before the Bengals try to keep their hot streak going against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Bucs-Dolphins rounds out the early slate before the Browns and Chargers kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The finale is a highly-touted AFC clash between the Bills and Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are Cowherd's picks from "The Herd" – five matchups for Week 5 of this NFL season. All odds and win totals are presented by FOX Bet.

Carolina Panthers (-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "I like Carolina here. … Sam Darnold didn't play great against the Cowboys, but he's been wildly productive. … Christian McCaffrey looks like he's back and will play. But the Panthers' defense is the story. It has been excellent and I believe they feel embarrassed by their performance last week. Don't forget, they can really ball. The Eagles have lost three straight, and their defense is falling apart. They've allowed 40-plus points in back-to-back games, and the Eagles' O-line is missing four starters. Second straight road game, I like Carolina to win it and cover. 27-20, Panthers."

Cincinnati Bengals (+2.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Colin's thoughts: "Upset alert. I'm going to take the Bengals. Joe Burrow's won back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Notice the protection: Sacked just once over the last two weeks. He's really blossomed. All of his numbers are exceptional. … The Bengals' defense now: last in the NFL in sacks [last season], this year Top-10 in sacks. They're getting pressure. Jaire Alexander could be out for the Packers, he may be the best corner in the league. Of the 11 red zone trips, people have scored on all of them. That's the worst in the league. Upset Bengals, 28-27, their biggest win in years."

Miami Dolphins (+9.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "I'm gonna take the Dolphins. … Tampa's not good enough to give up 10 points. Gronk is out, Tom Brady didn't play well without Gronk last week. Three of their top four cornerbacks from Week 1 are all out. They're banged up. … This defense is not playing well. They're not getting a pass rush. And the Dolphins have 34 quarterback hits this year, second-most in the league. Tampa wins, but I think it's ugly, it's played between the 20s, and I'm not surrendering 10 points. I'll take Miami +10. They'll lose 24-20 but it's too many points for a team in Tampa that's not playing particularly well."

Cleveland Browns (+2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "This is a value pick. … The bet is the Browns +2.5. … That offense was focused this week because they were nothing last week. The stadium is also going to be 50/50 Browns fans. The defense for the Browns is coming into its own. This game is really simple. The Browns have the No. 1 rush offense in the league, and the Chargers have the fourth-worst rushing defense. Cleveland will control the clock. … I like the Chargers, I think they're overvalued by the line. Browns, 27-26."

Buffalo Bills (+6) at Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "This could be a blowout. We've got to be honest about Kansas City. … The Bills have really tried to patch up their defensive front. It is working. Takeaways are first in the league, passer rating defense is first in the league. The Chiefs' win against the Eagles last week, it was Kansas City's first win by more than six points, since Week 8 last year. They can't stop anybody! Thirty-first in scoring defense, they're allowing almost seven yards a play. … I like Buffalo here, and I think they can win by more than this. Buffalo 36-28."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

Colin Cowherd makes his five best pro football picks for this week's action in the NFL.

