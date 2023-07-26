National Football League Bears, TE Cole Kmet reportedly agree to $50 million extension Published Jul. 26, 2023 12:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ryan Poles opened his second training camp as Bears general manager by locking in one of his team's top players.

Tight end Cole Kmet has agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million extension to remain in the Windy City, ESPN reported Wednesday. The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed, ESPN added in its report.

Kmet's new deal has the eighth-highest total value among all tight ends and his $12.5 million average annual value is tied for the ninth-highest at the position. In addition, Kmet's guaranteed money is the fifth-highest among all tight ends, per Over The Cap.

While he was drafted by the previous regime in Chicago, this marks the first extension Poles has signed a player to since his tenure began in January 2022. Kmet was drafted by the team two years prior in the second round.

After a relatively quiet rookie season, Kmet progressed over the last two seasons with Justin Fields at the helm. He had 60 receptions for 612 yards in 2021 and followed that up with 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, making him the Bears' leading receiver last season.

Kmet was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal this season.

The Kmet extension also adds to the Bears' continued moves to strengthen and stabilize the offense around Fields this offseason. The Bears obtained DJ Moore from the Panthers when they traded down from the No. 1 overall pick. They also drafted offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick. In addition, they traded for wide receiver Chase Claypool in the middle of the 2022 season and signed running back D'Onta Foreman and tight end Robert Tonyan in free agency.

