The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they are moving forward with the release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., putting an end to a tension-filled saga between the franchise and the former Pro Bowler.

Beckham has been quite the anomaly over the past few years, considering he has gone from one of the league's most prolific pass-catchers while with the New York Giants, to on the trading block in Cleveland, to his impending release.

He was still recovering from a 2020 knee injury at the start of his third season with the Browns, but after making his much-anticipated 2021 return in Week 3, Beckham has been supremely quiet.

His stat-line isn't eye-popping in the slightest. Through Week 8, Beckham has reeled in 17 catches for 232 yards. He has failed to reach the end zone in six games and is averaging 13.6 yards per reception.

Beckham's last outing might have been the worst of his career. He was nearly invisible, pulling in his only target for six yards despite being on the field for 73% of his team's offensive snaps.

Beckham's disappearing act Sunday was seen and heard by the football community, as questions poured in surrounding his lack of opportunities mixed with his lack of production.

They even surfaced from his own father, Odell Beckham Sr., who posted a video to social media Tuesday that highlighted several occasions in which his son looked to be open, but was disregarded by Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham Sr. took the criticism even further, responding to a fan comment under the video that accused Mayfield of either "hating on Odell" or not wanting to "see him shining" with three green checkmarks.

Beckham Sr.'s caption on the video read "Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY."

Beckham Sr. wasn't the only notable person to come to the defense of the popular receiver.

LeBron James also took to social media to air out his grievances Tuesday, advocating for Beckham's release from Cleveland.

It appears the King will now get his wish, much to the delight of Colin Cowherd, who outlined again Friday why he never thought Beckham fit with the Browns.

"Flashy, superstar, big-city receiver known for drama, to young, cocky quarterback, losing culture, turmoil everywhere, in a really tough division –– come on, man. Open your eyes, Browns fans. … This doesn't work."

After he is released by the Browns, OBJ would be subject to waivers, where any team could claim him –– along with the $8 million left on his 2021 contract, per Spotrac. If he clears waivers, he would become a free agent.

Where to next for OBJ?

Skip Bayless thinks Las Vegas could be the answer.

"I believe city is very important in Odell's fit. Big Apple –– perfect. Anything L.A. would have been perfect," he said. "Other than that, there's only one other place to go to me, and it's Vegas, baby. It's where Odell would feel comfortable. … It's glitz, it's glamour, it's got mystique.

"It might just put them over the top. I'm just not sure how much Odell has left."

Shannon Sharpe is partially onboard with the Raiders suggestion, but for him, OBJ's best bet to win, as well as fit, would be in Kansas City.

"He's gonna get a lot of single coverage because you're gonna roll coverage toward Tyreek [Hill]. You're gonna try to do everything you can to take away Travis Kelce. So now that leaves Odell working one-on-one and I know [Patrick] Mahomes can get him the football."

The saga continues.

But, it's coming closer to an end.

