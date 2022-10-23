National Football League Christian McCaffrey solid in debut, but Chiefs gash 49ers’ defense 31 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFC West Writer

Sunday afternoon featured the debut of the San Francisco 49ers' latest addition, running back Christian McCaffrey.

However, even armed with one of the best defenses in the NFL, the 49ers still had no answer for Patrick Mahomes and the dynamic Kansas City Chiefs offense, losing 44-23 at Levi's Stadium.

McCaffrey joined San Francisco Friday after a Thursday night trade that sent four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers. He had one practice under his belt with his new teammates before taking the field on Sunday.

McCaffrey finished with 62 scrimmage yards on 10 touches. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he limited McCaffrey to 20 plays against the Chiefs, allowing the Stanford product more time to get more comfortable in the offense.

"Listen, this was a weird week for me and for them," McCaffrey told reporters after the game. "I didn't kind of know what to expect. I knew I had a certain list of plays that were up. For me mentally, it was just focus on everything I can, control what I could control and get rolling.

"Obviously, losing is frustrating. But I'm still getting to know these guys. I have to do my job, make a few more plays here and once again, just learn the offense as quick as possible."

Added Shanahan: "I thought he did a good job. It was just impressive that he understood everything we were asking him to do. I don't think he made any mistakes in the game, and was able to make some pretty good plays, too."

But while McCaffrey is still transitioning, San Francisco's vaunted defense — No. 1 in total yards allowed heading into this weekend's slate of games — gave up 529 yards of total offense to Kansas City and sacked Mahomes just once.

Mahomes finished 25-of-34 for 424 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to eight different players, with JuJu Smith-Schuster (124) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (111 receiving yards) both eclipsing 100 receiving yards. Tight end Travis Kelce totaled six receptions for 98 receiving yards.

It was the first time the two teams played each other since meeting for Super Bowl LIV three years ago, a 31-20 victory for the Chiefs.

Mecole Hardman did his best Tyreek Hill impersonation. He finished with 60 scrimmage yards and three scores, including two rushing touchdowns on fly sweeps.

Defensive end Nick Bosa tallied San Francisco's only sack in his return performance after missing a game with a groin injury.

The 49ers allowed 14 plays of 16 yards or more, along with a 48-yard kick return by Isiah Pacheco to start the second half. And while San Francisco is a little banged-up on defense, the 49ers still had some uncharacteristic blown assignments and penalties in struggling to contain the Chiefs on offense.

Offensively, the 49ers made it inside Kansas City's 35-yard line five times in the first half but managed just one touchdown in those situations. San Francisco also finished with 80 yards in penalties and four turnovers if you include a safety taken by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — the second safety he's taken this season.

"We knew going into this game that we had to score touchdowns and match with these guys," Garoppolo said. "We didn't. And I think that with the combination of the turnovers and penalties, that's the result you're going to get."

San Francisco jumped out to a 10-0 lead and trailed 14-13 at halftime. However, the 49ers were outscored 30-10 in the second half as the Chiefs ran away with the victory.

With the loss, San Francisco dropped to 3-4 and into the NFC West cellar, tied with the Arizona Cardinals (3-4). The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) ascended to the top of the division with a road win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) remained a half-game back of Seattle while enjoying their bye week.

San Francisco faces the defending Super Bowl champs in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium next week. The 49ers need McCaffrey and the team's scuffling offense to be at their best against the Rams.

"Christian is not going to be the savior," San Francisco tight end George Kittle said. "But he's definitely going to help us out. I'm excited to play with Christian. We have a game against the Rams this week, and then we have a bye. So, I think these next, two weeks will be huge for Christian to understand our offense and be comfortable out there — not have to think out there and just go out and run — because that's what he's really good at."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

