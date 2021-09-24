National Football League
Dr. Matt Provencher evaluates Christian McCaffrey's hamstring injury Dr. Matt Provencher evaluates Christian McCaffrey's hamstring injury
National Football League

Dr. Matt Provencher evaluates Christian McCaffrey's hamstring injury

3 hours ago

Christian McCaffrey has been shelved once again.

The multidimensional star running back went down with a hamstring injury in Carolina's Thursday night win over the Houston Texans, pulling up after darting towards the sideline on a misdirection handoff early in the second quarter.

McCaffrey immediately called for a substitution following the play and did not return for the remainder of the outing. The Panthers found life in the second half despite his absence, winning the matchup 24-9.

McCaffrey was diagnosed with a strained hamstring and is expected to miss at least a few games, as the Panthers' medical staff evaluates its severity.

According to FOX Sports' injury and performance analyst Dr. Matt Provencher, a hamstring injury is highly likely after a high ankle sprain, which McCaffrey suffered last season. 

He also forewarned that there's a high chance of aggravation to the injury.

"The data points show that when a running back suffers this injury, their productivity will be down about 14-19 percent the first three games back, and then will level off back to baseline. But keep in mind, McCaffrey has a high chance of re-injury to that same hamstring during this season."

The projected timetable for return, according to Provencher, is 1-6 weeks. 

This is a developing story.

For more up-to-date news on all things Panthers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
Week 3 is underway. Check out the lines on every game and picks from our analysts here.
1 hour ago
Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
Joe Posnanski is in the process of listing the 101 best NFL players of all time. Check out 101-90 as the countdown continues.
3 hours ago
Sam I Am
National Football League

Sam I Am

Sam I Am
Carolina is winning games with Sam Darnold at the helm. Is it possible he was the best QB from the 2018 draft after all?
3 hours ago
JMAC's Best NFL Week 3 Bets
National Football League

JMAC's Best NFL Week 3 Bets

JMAC's Best NFL Week 3 Bets
Jason McIntyre has a full slate of Week 3 bets, from backing Tom Brady and the Bucs to a four-team teaser you'll love.
3 hours ago
How To Bet Bucs vs. Rams
National Football League

How To Bet Bucs vs. Rams

How To Bet Bucs vs. Rams
It's America's Game of the Week -- and it might be the single best game to bet on this NFL regular season. Here's why.
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes