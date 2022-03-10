National Football League Ben Simmons, Kyler Murray headline Chris Broussard's 'Under Duress' list 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The combination of the bustling NFL offseason, the NBA's final regular-season stretch, MLB drama, and March Madness is fusing together to create one enthralling period in the sports world.

Athletes, coaches and executives are feeling the pressure from a bevy of angles, and it isn't abating anytime soon.

And though said pressure is innumerably abundant, its effect is greater on some than it is others.

These are the top five sports figures under pressure this week, according to "First Things First" host Chris Broussard.

5. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The outlook: Some of the pressure that's befallen Kyler Murray is his own doing. The Cardinals' QB has been incredibly active in the social media world, setting off a firestorm of questions after he deleted all pictures alluding to the Cardinals from his Instagram account. Just a few days later, Murray's agent confirmed his client's desire for a new contract by releasing a statement urging the team to grant Murray's wishes before the league year.

Since then, several of Murray's QB brethren have signed deals with their previous teams or been dealt to new teams. But K1 remains without a new deal.

Broussard's thoughts: "Murray's supposed to be basking in the achievement of his second Pro Bowl, leading the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time in six years. Instead, he's embroiled in a mess. We've had reports of people in the organization saying he's selfish, he's not a leader. His agent makes this strange public contract demand in a letter that he puts out on social media. And now, there are reports that Kyler Murray not only wants a contract extension before next season, he wants it before the April draft."

4. Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz

The outlook: This season in Washington may be the last chance at redemption for Carson Wentz. He was brought in to Indianapolis last season to be the squad's QB of the future, but that plan quickly backfired after a disappointing close to the regular season that pitted the Indy on the outside of the playoff picture.

The Colts' final loss: The biggest singular upset of the season, in what was a shocking collapse to the two-win Jaguars. The loss cost the Colts their season, and Wentz his status as the team's long-term starter.

Broussard's thoughts: "This is your last chance, Carson, to solidify yourself as a starter in this league. If you don't get it done, you will be a backup the rest of your career."

3. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider

The outlook: Russell Wilson out. Pete Carroll – well, still around. The Seahawks' headman is entering his 12th season at the team's helm, but he's certainly got his work cut out for him after the squad parted ways with the only two remaining members of his 2013 Super Bowl winners: Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

Seattle's been quiet in the league's playoff picture for quite some time now, and their ploy to make more noise come January just got that much harder without Wilson in the fold. The rebuilding period starts now for the Hawks, but how do Carroll, and general manager John Schneider go about setting their foundational cornerstones for a successful reboot?

Broussard's thoughts: "It is never good to trade a future Hall of Fame quarterback who is still smack dab in the middle of his prime. You've got three pretty good players, you've got five pretty good draft picks. What are you going to do with it? They don't have a Plan B. Drew Lock can't be your answer, and Schneider's drafting over the last five years or so has been okay. I'm not convinced that them rebuilding with a coach that will be 71 years old in September is the right thing to do."

2. Los Angeles Lakers' guard Russell Westbrook

The outlook: Russell Westbrook was open with his feelings following the Lakers' loss to San Antonio Monday. And in the unwritten athlete's handbook to success, showing weakness in any form is the first cardinal sin.

Broussard's thoughts: "This obviously is the year from hell for Westbrook. But now his wife and son are involved in this. And on the human level, I get him calling for sympathy. But when you're a public figure, this might come with the territory. You might get mocked, you might get ridiculed. And now, any road arena he goes into, fans might pick up on that, and start serenading him with ‘Westbrick’ chants."

1. Brooklyn Nets' guard Ben Simmons

The outlook: He's back! Well, sort of. Ben Simmons is returning to the City of Brotherly Love, and will likely appear at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since the 2021 postseason on Thursday night. And should Simmons show face, Philadelphia fans will be sure to show every bit of their feelings towards him throughout the night.

Simmons will not be playing in the matchup (he remains out with a sore back), but he may be feeling more pressure than any active player on the court after the months-long standoff that preceded his exit from Philly.

Broussard's thoughts: "I've covered the NBA for 26 years. Never can I remember there being so much anticipation about a return of a player to a city he played in, when he's not even playing. Just being on the bench in street clothes will be huge. There's a part of me that thinks he won't even be on the bench. But he's got to be on the bench. This is about motivation. Take the best that the Philly fans can give you, cause if he doesn't show up, his teammates are going to question his heart, his toughness. I think it'll be a big step for him mentally if he goes there and handles it."

