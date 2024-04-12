National Football League Chiefs' Travis Kelce downs, spikes beer when receiving diploma from Cincinnati Updated Apr. 12, 2024 10:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce has spiked footballs and Lombardi trophies, but now he's found a new reason to spike something.

Prior to receiving his diploma from the University of Cincinnati, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took a beer on stage, threw it back and then spiked it into the crowd.

Kelce attended Cincinnati from 2008 to 2012. In 2022, he completed his course work for an interdisciplinary studies degree, but he never picked up his diploma. Kelce's brother, now retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was a Bearcat from 2006 to 2010. He has a degree in marketing but never attended commencement. So Jason also received his diploma, with the Kelce brothers' parents, Ed and Donna, in attendance.

Travis Kelce, who was drafted by the Chiefs with the 63rd overall pick in 2013, had 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns for Kansas City last season. He went on to register 32 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs, capped off by the Chiefs winning their second consecutive Super Bowl and third in five years.

Kelce, a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, had previously logged 1,000-plus receiving yards in seven consecutive seasons. He will return for his 12th NFL season. Kelce has been spending much of his offseason traveling with superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

