Chiefs' Travis Kelce claps back at Ja'Marr Chase after Patrick Mahomes jab
The rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs continues to heat up.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was the latest to react to comments made earlier this month by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals' star duo were asked their opinion on the best quarterback in the NFL, and while Burrow immediately named Kelce's teammate and reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Chase took a bit of a jab at Mahomes with the response, "Pat who?"
"I thought it was a little bold," Kelce said on a recent episode of "New Heights," a podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason. "[Mahomes is] a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say ‘Pat who’ is like … I don’t know."
Mahomes responded to Chase's comment with a photo of himself at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony, flaunting both of his championship rings with the caption, "That's who."
[Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase]
Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, after which Kelce clapped back at some pregame trash talk from the mayor of Cincinnati. That game marked the first time Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Bengals with Burrow under center in Cincinnati, and allowed Kansas City to get revenge for an upset loss to the Bengals in the previous year's AFC title game. The teams will face off in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
