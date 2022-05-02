National Football League
Chiefs sign former Clemson star Justyn Ross Chiefs sign former Clemson star Justyn Ross
National Football League

Chiefs sign former Clemson star Justyn Ross

2 hours ago

With Tyreek Hill gone via trade to the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for weapons to place around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Enter Justyn Ross.

The Chiefs have signed the undrafted receiver out of Clemson according to multiple reports, including ESPN.

Ross was once considered a future first-round draft pick, catching 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Clemson.

But a spinal disorder and other injuries changed his trajectory. Ross was diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine in the spring of 2020, and doctors told him he might never play football again.

He had surgery and sat out the 2020 season. And while he returned to play last season, Ross was limited by a stress fracture in his foot. He caught 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs are seeking an influx of options in their passing game.

In addition to trading Hill, they also lost two other top wideouts, Byron Pringle (Bears) and Demarcus Robinson (Raiders), to free agency. The only returning wide receiver among their top four from last season is Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs have added a couple of receivers through free agency, signing JuJu Smith-Schuster away from the Steelers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Packers. They also drafted Skyy Moore of Western Michigan in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
DK Metcalf on future with Seahawks: 'We're going to get something done'
Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf on future with Seahawks: 'We're going to get something done'

11 mins ago
NFL Draft: The Cowboys went big and still might go home
National Football League

NFL Draft: The Cowboys went big and still might go home

1 hour ago
The New England Patriots' head-scratching draft picks
New England Patriots

The New England Patriots' head-scratching draft picks

2 hours ago
Hopkins suspended six games for violating NFL's PED policy
National Football League

Hopkins suspended six games for violating NFL's PED policy

3 hours ago
Are Denver Broncos most improved team in the NFL?
Denver Broncos

Are Denver Broncos most improved team in the NFL?

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes