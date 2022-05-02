National Football League Chiefs sign former Clemson star Justyn Ross 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With Tyreek Hill gone via trade to the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for weapons to place around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Enter Justyn Ross.

The Chiefs have signed the undrafted receiver out of Clemson according to multiple reports, including ESPN.

Ross was once considered a future first-round draft pick, catching 112 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Clemson.

But a spinal disorder and other injuries changed his trajectory. Ross was diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine in the spring of 2020, and doctors told him he might never play football again.

He had surgery and sat out the 2020 season. And while he returned to play last season, Ross was limited by a stress fracture in his foot. He caught 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs are seeking an influx of options in their passing game.

In addition to trading Hill, they also lost two other top wideouts, Byron Pringle (Bears) and Demarcus Robinson (Raiders), to free agency. The only returning wide receiver among their top four from last season is Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs have added a couple of receivers through free agency, signing JuJu Smith-Schuster away from the Steelers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Packers. They also drafted Skyy Moore of Western Michigan in the second round of the NFL Draft.

