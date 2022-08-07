National Football League
Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks 65-yard FG in practice Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks 65-yard FG in practice
National Football League

Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks 65-yard FG in practice

2 hours ago

Some kickers can't even hit 65-yard field goals.

And Chiefs safety Justin Reid made a host of professional kickers (who won't be named) look paltry Sunday at the team's practice, showing off his leg power with a 65-yard boot that split the uprights. 

The conversion was audibly impressive for the crowd that gazed at the feat in amazement – and for Reid's teammates – who loved what their starting safety pulled off. His kick was just one yard shy of the NFL field-goal record set by Justin Tucker last season.

There are no known records of Reid's history at the position, and the Chiefs are set at kicker with Harrison Butker's right leg, but if the squad ever needs a backup, it may be best served to look no further than its own roster.

We're guessing Reid wouldn't mind signing up for the job.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Jimmy Garoppolo trade reportedly not materializing for 49ers
National Football League

Jimmy Garoppolo trade reportedly not materializing for 49ers

6 hours ago
Commanders' Rivera not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz
National Football League

Commanders' Rivera not 'overly concerned' about Carson Wentz

6 hours ago
Matthew Stafford downplays elbow injury, throws in Rams practice
National Football League

Matthew Stafford downplays elbow injury, throws in Rams practice

10 hours ago
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
National Football League

NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards

11 hours ago
Kareem Hunt's trade request declined by Cleveland Browns
National Football League

Kareem Hunt's trade request declined by Cleveland Browns

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes