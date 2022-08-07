National Football League Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks 65-yard FG in practice 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Some kickers can't even hit 65-yard field goals.

And Chiefs safety Justin Reid made a host of professional kickers (who won't be named) look paltry Sunday at the team's practice, showing off his leg power with a 65-yard boot that split the uprights.

The conversion was audibly impressive for the crowd that gazed at the feat in amazement – and for Reid's teammates – who loved what their starting safety pulled off. His kick was just one yard shy of the NFL field-goal record set by Justin Tucker last season.

There are no known records of Reid's history at the position, and the Chiefs are set at kicker with Harrison Butker's right leg, but if the squad ever needs a backup, it may be best served to look no further than its own roster.

We're guessing Reid wouldn't mind signing up for the job.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.