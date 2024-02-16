National Football League Chiefs reportedly pick up All-Pro DT Chris Jones' contract option Published Feb. 16, 2024 4:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly picked up the option on All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract, per NFL Media.

As a result, the Chiefs retain the right to franchise tag the 29-year-old and pay him the $4.25 million he earned in incentives.

The incentive money was due to Jones, whether Kansas City picked up his option or not. Nevertheless, if Jones is not tagged by the Chiefs, he will still be slated to become a free agent.

If that is the case, Jones will become one of the most highly-touted free agents on the market this offseason.

