National Football League Chiefs' Rashee Rice Receives 30-Day Jail Sentence, Possible Suspension Looms Updated Jul. 17, 2025 2:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs standout wide receiver Rashee Rice has received a 30-day jail sentence and five years of probation after authorities said he and another speeding driver caused a chain-reaction crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway last year.

Rice will be allowed to serve his 30-day jail sentence at any point during the five-year probation period, a Dallas judge ruled. However, the NFL will now be able to expedite its disciplinary process, with it being likely that Rice will receive a multi-game suspension, according to ESPN.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury in the March 30, 2024, crash. As part of a plea agreement, Rice was sentenced to five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said he was also required to pay the victims for their out-of-pocket medical expenses, which totaled about $115,000.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph (191 kph) when he made "multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic" and struck other vehicles, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that after the crash, Rice failed to check on the welfare of those in the other vehicles and fled on foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news release from prosecutors included a statement from Rice that was released by his attorney. Rice said in the statement that he's had "a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole."

"I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property," Rice said in the statement. "I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

Rice was eligible to play in the 2024 NFL season, but he suffered an ACL tear in Week 4. The 25-year-old is expected to be healthy and ready to go when the Chiefs open training camp next week. Rice, a second-round pick in 2023, is beginning his third year in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share