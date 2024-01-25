National Football League
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco on viral running style: 'I ain't no zombie'
National Football League

Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco on viral running style: 'I ain't no zombie'

Published Jan. 25, 2024 4:26 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has a unique running style, which leads to NFL fans joking about him being an angry runner.

Pacheco finds humor in that narrative.

"The funniest one that I thought was they said that I run like I bite people," Pacheco said Wednesday at his media availability. "I ain't no zombie. … That was one of the funniest ones. You said, 'I run like I bite the ground/grass.' … It's a great opinion. For me, it's just being determined and that I have a goal to achieve, and we want to get the job done."

In the 14 regular-season games that Pacheco appeared in this season (he missed two games due to a shoulder injury and another due to rest), he totaled 935 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. He also racked up 44 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pacheco has played a vital role in Kansas City's first two playoff games, rushing for 89 yards and one score against Miami in the AFC wild-card round and 97 yards and one touchdown against Buffalo in the divisional round.

Last season, Pacheco's rookie campaign, the Rutgers product ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns. He picked up 76 yards and one score on the ground en route to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over Philadelphia.

That said, Pacheco and Kansas City's running game now face a Baltimore defense that surrendered just 301.4 total yards (sixth in the NFL) and 16.5 points (first) per game in the regular season in Sunday's AFC Championship Game (3 p.m. ET). It also surrendered merely three points and 2.7 yards per carry against Houston in a convincing 34-10 divisional-round victory last week (Houston's lone touchdown came on a punt return).

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jim Harbaugh agrees to become next Chargers head coach

Jim Harbaugh agrees to become next Chargers head coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes