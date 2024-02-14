National Football League Chiefs extend DC Steve Spagnuolo just days after Super Bowl LVIII win Published Feb. 14, 2024 12:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just moments before the parade to cap off the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win, Steve Spagnuolo got another reason to celebrate on Wednesday.

The defensive coordinator received a contract extension that will keep Spagnuolo with the Chiefs for the foreseeable future, the team announced. The terms of the deal are unknown, but Spagnuolo was set to hit coaching free agency this offseason.

Spagnuolo coached what was statistically the Chiefs' best defense in the six seasons that Patrick Mahomes has been their quarterback in 2023. Kansas City ranked second in yards allowed, points allowed and sacks during the regular season, helping the Chiefs win the AFC West once again despite some of their offensive struggles.

The Chiefs' defense stepped up its play even more in the postseason. It allowed just 15.8 points per game during the playoffs, limiting top offenses like the Miami Dolphins to seven points and the Baltimore Ravens to 10 points. All four of the Chiefs' opponents in the postseason scored fewer points in their playoff matchup than their season average.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Chiefs gave up 22 points to the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, the unit slowed down a few of their opponents' top playmakers. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle combined for just eight receptions on 20 targets for 86 yards.

Spagnuolo, 64, has been the Chiefs' defensive coordinator since 2019, replacing Bob Sutton as he reunited with Andy Reid. He came to prominence during his two-year stint as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator, limiting the New England Patriots' high-powered offense in Super Bowl XLII to end their perfect season and win a title.

That helped Spagnuolo land his first head coaching opportunity in 2009, becoming the head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams. Spagnuolo lasted only three seasons, going 10-38 during his tenure. He hasn't been a full-time head coach since, only briefly serving as the Giants' interim coach in 2017.

share