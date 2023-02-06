National Football League Chiefs, Eagles have nothing but praise for Patrick Mahomes 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl LVII marks the third time in five years that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing for the title.

After a regular season that will likely net him his second MVP, Mahomes has been valiant in the postseason while playing through injury. His ability to maintain excellence despite a sprained ankle was crucial to Kansas City holding off the Jaguars and edging the Bengals.

Suffice it to say, the quarterback's brilliance isn't lost on his teammates. Just ask JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"The reason why he's such a good quarterback is that no matter who's on the field — and you could even see it last game — he's gonna play with anyone on the field," Smith-Schuster said about Mahomes at Super Bowl Opening Night. "Multiple guys went down, and he still made it happen. And also his feet, once he gets out of that pocket, the play is just starting. It's not ending, it's just starting."

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster on Patrick Mahomes: 'Once he gets out of the pocket the play is just starting' Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster gave high praise to his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce has been playing alongside Mahomes since the latter broke into the league in 2017. The All-Pro tight end said his QB couldn't be more ready for Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He's been pretty damn focused. I can tell you that," Kelce said. "We went out and grabbed dinner, but that was probably about the only time I've seen him just cut it loose and relax. He's focused on trying to make sure he's as prepared as possible against the Eagles."

Chiefs' Travis Kelce says Patrick Mahomes is 'pretty damn focused' heading into the Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl: "He's been pretty damn focused."

Kelce later referred to Mahomes as "the king of making anything happen."

The praise from Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, who racked up 16 sacks in the regular season, sounded a lot like that from the Chiefs.

"He's a tremendous talent. I don't know if you could contain him," Reddick said of Mahomes. "I just don't know. He's that good. I won't lie. He is, but the only thing you can do is go out there, give it everything you got. This is the last game of the year. Go out there, give it everything you got, empty the tank and see where you end up at once the final buzzer hit. But Pat, he's their team. He's the playmaker. Everything runs through him. Great talent. I love his game."

Reddick on trying to contain Mahomes Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick said that he doesn't know if it's possible to contain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more