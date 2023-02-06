Chiefs, Eagles have nothing but praise for Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl LVII marks the third time in five years that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing for the title.
After a regular season that will likely net him his second MVP, Mahomes has been valiant in the postseason while playing through injury. His ability to maintain excellence despite a sprained ankle was crucial to Kansas City holding off the Jaguars and edging the Bengals.
Suffice it to say, the quarterback's brilliance isn't lost on his teammates. Just ask JuJu Smith-Schuster.
"The reason why he's such a good quarterback is that no matter who's on the field — and you could even see it last game — he's gonna play with anyone on the field," Smith-Schuster said about Mahomes at Super Bowl Opening Night. "Multiple guys went down, and he still made it happen. And also his feet, once he gets out of that pocket, the play is just starting. It's not ending, it's just starting."
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster on Patrick Mahomes: 'Once he gets out of the pocket the play is just starting'
Travis Kelce has been playing alongside Mahomes since the latter broke into the league in 2017. The All-Pro tight end said his QB couldn't be more ready for Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"He's been pretty damn focused. I can tell you that," Kelce said. "We went out and grabbed dinner, but that was probably about the only time I've seen him just cut it loose and relax. He's focused on trying to make sure he's as prepared as possible against the Eagles."
Kelce later referred to Mahomes as "the king of making anything happen."
The praise from Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, who racked up 16 sacks in the regular season, sounded a lot like that from the Chiefs.
"He's a tremendous talent. I don't know if you could contain him," Reddick said of Mahomes. "I just don't know. He's that good. I won't lie. He is, but the only thing you can do is go out there, give it everything you got. This is the last game of the year. Go out there, give it everything you got, empty the tank and see where you end up at once the final buzzer hit. But Pat, he's their team. He's the playmaker. Everything runs through him. Great talent. I love his game."
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Super Bowl Opening Night: Top moments from Eagles media availability
- Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
- Tom Brady is the best thing to happen to the Patriots, even as he retires a Buc
- Is Chiefs DT Chris Jones the NFL's most unheralded elite defender?
- Eagles, Chiefs were best teams all season, setting up an epic Super Bowl
- What drew Sean Payton to the Broncos and why he's perfect for the job
- Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady: Ranking 10 best Super Bowls ever
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Signing day report card: Colorado, Oregon, Alabama, Texas shine bright
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Mavericks, Mark Cuban gamble big with Kyrie Irving trade
- Super Bowl 2023 odds: lines for Chiefs Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite