National Football League
Chiefs coach Andy Reid expresses sorrow over Super Bowl parade shooting
Published Feb. 27, 2024 2:42 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid walked to the podium Tuesday in Indianapolis with a message that went beyond the football world.

He paid tribute to the woman who was killed two weeks ago at the city's Super Bowl celebration — and wanted everyone to know that what happened is not representative of the city he calls home.

It's the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and left 22 injured that anyone from the organization spoke publicly about the incident.

"I want to share my condolences for the Galvan and Lopez family for their loss of Lisa, and for the people of Kansas City," Reid said as he opened his news conference at the NFL's annual scouting combine. "She was a personality there, and a very good human being, first of all. We’ll all miss her, as I know her family will."

Two people, Dominic M. Miller and Lyndell Mays, have been charged with second-degree murder.

But Reid also used the league's second-biggest offseason stage to suggest how tragedies such as the one that rocked Kansas City can be avoided.

"Just a positive word on Kansas City," he said. "That’s not what Kansas City is all about — and for our youth of America, that we gather together and make this great, you’re our future and as great as we can make this place, we want to do that. So we can turn this, which was a negative, into a real positive. With just a little togetherness and love, we can fix a lot of problems."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

