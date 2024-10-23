National Football League
Chiefs acquire three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Titans
Chiefs acquire three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Titans

Updated Oct. 23, 2024 8:42 a.m. ET

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the trade.

The Chiefs are sending a conditional fifth-round pick to the Titans, according to NFL Network.

The 32-year-old Hopkins gives Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs another playmaker to help replace injured receiver Rashee Rice. Hopkins was in his second season with the Titans after spending his first seven in Arizona and three in Houston.

Hopkins had 15 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown this season.

He has 943 career receptions for 12,528 yards and 79 TDs.

