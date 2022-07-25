Chicago Bears Chicago proposes to build a dome over Soldier Field, Bears still say no 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The city of Chicago proposed major renovations Monday to Soldier Field, which include building a dome, to keep the Bears in the city for the foreseeable future.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gave three options for the Bears if they'd like to build a dome on Soldier Field, which would cost between $900 million to $2.2 billion, ESPN reported. The first two options would require the stadium to be rebuilt at both end zones to either fully enclose the stadium with a dome or build it with columns to support a dome structure. The third option would make Soldier Field a multi-purpose venue that could host multiple sports and other events, such as concerts.

The proposal would also increase the number of seats (61,500 to 70,000) and suites (133 to 140).

Despite the city of Chicago's proposal to update Soldier Field, the Bears are standing by a statement made earlier in July that they're only considering the Arlington Park site where they bought land as the only place they're pursuing as a stadium deal site.

"As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract," the Bears said in the statement. "We have informed the City of Chicago that we intend to honor our contractual commitments as we continue our due diligence and predevelopment activities on the Arlington Heights property. In the meantime, we remain committed to fulfilling our Permit Operating Agreement (POA) at Soldier Field."

The Bears made a $197.2 million purchase and sale agreement with Churchill Downs Inc. in September 2021 for the 326-acre Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights. The purchase of the land, which is over 30 miles north of Soldier Field, raised the threat that the Bears could leave the city of Chicago and the stadium they've called home for all but one season since 1971.

Lightfoot is hoping the proposed changes are enough to keep the Bears in Chicago.

"An improved Soldier Field will deliver a world-class visitor experience," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Furthermore, any of these proposed renovations will allow Soldier Field to retain its role as an economic engine for Chicago for years to come, as these changes will allow us to keep bringing sports, music and other exciting events to our city."

