Chicago Bears select Rome Odunze with No. 9 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
Chicago Bears select Rome Odunze with No. 9 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Updated Apr. 25, 2024 9:26 p.m. ET

After picking Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears gave him a top target, nabbing star Washington receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9.

Odunze transformed into one of the best receivers in the nation at Washington over the last two seasons, establishing a strong connection with Michael Penix Jr. that felt unstoppable in certain moments. In both seasons he played with Penix, Odunze had over 1,000 receiving yards, leading the nation with 1,640 receiving yards in 2023. He was also tied for sixth in the nation in receiving touchdowns (13). 

The breakout season helped Odunze solidify himself as one of the top receiver prospects in this year's draft, joining the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers. He was the only receiver from that group to participate at the combine, measuring at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. He also ran a 4.45 40-yard dash with a 1.52 10-yard split, adding a 39-inch vertical and a 6.88 three-cone drill.

FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang ranked Odunze as the third-best receiver prospect and the fifth-best overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt had Odunze ranked a spot higher, listing him as second-best receiver and fourth-best overall prospect in the draft.

