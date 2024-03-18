National Football League
Chase Young signing one-year, $13 million fully guaranteed deal with Saints
Defensive lineman and former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, per multiple reports Monday.

Young split last season between San Francisco and Washington, as the Commanders sent him to the Niners at the 2023 trade deadline. He totaled a combined 7.5 sacks and 25 combined tackles during the regular season and registered a sack in San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to Kansas City.

Young was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and earned Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season with Washington, appearing destined to join his future 49ers teammate Nick Bosa as the next great NFL pass rusher out of Ohio State. However, Young tore his ACL midway through the 2021 season and did not return to the field until near the end of 2022. Last year marked Young's first full season since his rookie year.

Young was aiming for a fresh start on a one-year prove-it deal in free agency and wanted to play with a star veteran defensive lineman like the Saints' Cam Jordan, according to NFL Media. He accomplishes both goals and now will line up alongside the stalwart eight-time Pro Bowler next season.

