Monday Night Football live updates: Chargers lead Jets in second quarter
Monday Night Football live updates: Chargers lead Jets in second quarter

Updated Nov. 6, 2023 9:37 p.m. ET

Week 9 of the NFL season comes to a close with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) facing the New York Jets (4-3) at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football. 

The Jets, coming off a narrow victory over the New York Giants in Week 8, will be attempting to extend a three-game winning run against the favored Chargers, which took care of the Chicago Bears by double digits in their last matchup.

Justin Herbert is at the helm for the Bolts, while Gang Green is led by Zach Wilson, who is on a hot streak of fourth-quarter comeback wins.

Here are the top moments!

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Run it back!

Want to see what elite speed looks like? Sit back, relax, and watch Derius Davis bustle 87 yards to the house on his first punt return of the game.

Wilson fumbles

Bolt up! The Chargers got their Kodak moment after Alohi Gilman stripped Garrett Wilson of his baggage, netting the Bolts defense their first turnover of the game.

Wilson fumbles

Look familiar? It is, but this time it was Zach Wilson who lost th football as Joey Bosa collected the strip sack and recovery.

Let's groove

The touchdown machine was at it again after Bosa's fumble recovery. L.A. called Austin Ekeler's number to do what he does best: Get into the end zone.

Stay tuned for updates!

PREGAME

Let it fly!

Have a look at Aaron Rodgers slinging these passes just two months after his Achilles surgery.

National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Jets

