Monday Night Football live updates: Chargers lead Jets in second quarter
Week 9 of the NFL season comes to a close with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) facing the New York Jets (4-3) at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football.
The Jets, coming off a narrow victory over the New York Giants in Week 8, will be attempting to extend a three-game winning run against the favored Chargers, which took care of the Chicago Bears by double digits in their last matchup.
Justin Herbert is at the helm for the Bolts, while Gang Green is led by Zach Wilson, who is on a hot streak of fourth-quarter comeback wins.
Here are the top moments!
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
Run it back!
Want to see what elite speed looks like? Sit back, relax, and watch Derius Davis bustle 87 yards to the house on his first punt return of the game.
Wilson fumbles
Bolt up! The Chargers got their Kodak moment after Alohi Gilman stripped Garrett Wilson of his baggage, netting the Bolts defense their first turnover of the game.
Wilson fumbles
Look familiar? It is, but this time it was Zach Wilson who lost th football as Joey Bosa collected the strip sack and recovery.
Let's groove
The touchdown machine was at it again after Bosa's fumble recovery. L.A. called Austin Ekeler's number to do what he does best: Get into the end zone.
Stay tuned for updates!
PREGAME
Let it fly!
Have a look at Aaron Rodgers slinging these passes just two months after his Achilles surgery.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
NFL Week 9 highlights: Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs, Packers, Vikings win
Quarterback decision, Antonio Pierce's Patriots speech led to Josh McDaniels' firing
NFL Week 9 top viral moments: Reaction to Cowboys-Eagles finish, C.J. Stroud, Chiefs, more
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
2023 Bad Beats: Texans win but bettors lament Houston taking knee
Cowboys-Eagles preview: Analysis, predictions on the weekend's best NFL game
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons ahead of Eagles game: 'I'm going to take their stripes'
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
Giants QB Daniel Jones leaves game vs. Raiders with knee injury; may have torn ACL
-
NFL Week 9 highlights: Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs, Packers, Vikings win
Quarterback decision, Antonio Pierce's Patriots speech led to Josh McDaniels' firing
NFL Week 9 top viral moments: Reaction to Cowboys-Eagles finish, C.J. Stroud, Chiefs, more
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
2023 Bad Beats: Texans win but bettors lament Houston taking knee
Cowboys-Eagles preview: Analysis, predictions on the weekend's best NFL game
-
Cowboys' Micah Parsons ahead of Eagles game: 'I'm going to take their stripes'
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
Giants QB Daniel Jones leaves game vs. Raiders with knee injury; may have torn ACL