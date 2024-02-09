Chargers reportedly interviewing ex-49er NaVorro Bowman for coaching position
Is there a reunion in the works?
The Los Angeles Chargers are interviewing former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman to be their new linebackers coach, NFL Network reported Friday.
Bowman, a four-time All-Pro, spent the bulk of his eight-year NFL career with the 49ers, where now-Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was in command from 2011-14.
The linebacker posted 120-plus combined tackles in five seasons, including leading the league with 154 combined tackles in 2015. Bowman ended his career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017.
If Bowman joins the Chargers staff, he'll coach under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who was previously Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan from 2022-23. This would be Bowman's first coaching position.
The Chargers are coming off a 5-12 season and recently hired Harbaugh to be their new head coach and former long-time Baltimore Ravens executive Joe Hortiz to be their new general manager.
