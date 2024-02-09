National Football League Chargers reportedly interviewing ex-49er NaVorro Bowman for coaching position Published Feb. 9, 2024 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there a reunion in the works?

The Los Angeles Chargers are interviewing former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman to be their new linebackers coach, NFL Network reported Friday.

Bowman, a four-time All-Pro, spent the bulk of his eight-year NFL career with the 49ers, where now-Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was in command from 2011-14.

The linebacker posted 120-plus combined tackles in five seasons, including leading the league with 154 combined tackles in 2015. Bowman ended his career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017.

If Bowman joins the Chargers staff, he'll coach under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who was previously Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan from 2022-23. This would be Bowman's first coaching position.

The Chargers are coming off a 5-12 season and recently hired Harbaugh to be their new head coach and former long-time Baltimore Ravens executive Joe Hortiz to be their new general manager.

